'It's kill or be killed': Barrios vows not to go easy on Pacquiao

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 11:11am
MANILA, Philippines — World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios believes he won’t be defending his title next week against a 46-year-old man way past his prime.

He thinks it will be against a killer.

Barrios promised not to hold back against Manny Pacquiao, a man 16 years his senior, when they lock horns next week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“If the roles were reversed, Pacquiao wouldn't try to take it easy on me,” the Mexican-American recently told The Ring’s Manouk Akopyan.

“He's not going to feel sorry for me in there. It's just the reality of the sport. I am ready to defend my title by any means necessary,” added Barrios, who will enter the July 19 (July 20 Manila time) bout as the favorite.

A combination of age, size and activity makes the 6-footer Barrios the favored one over Pacquiao, whose last pro fight came a long four years ago.

Pacquiao indeed showed his age in his last pro bout in 2021 — a loss to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas, a fighter Barrios handled with ease.

But the Filipino icon insists the four-year hiatus had him rejuvenated and primed to top his own fete of becoming the oldest welterweight champion in history, which he did at 40 when he defeated Keith Thurman in 2019.

That’s why the 30-year-old Barrios is right to remain wary of the former eight-division world champion.

“It's kill or be killed in there. I have to go in there and make sure my hand is raised by any means necessary, whether it's by knockout or by decision. He has age. I have to be ready for whatever he brings,” Barrios continued.

He stressed he won’t let Pacquiao’s legendary status and overall kind personality be a factor as he tries to send him back to retirement.

“He's such a likable dude. It's hard to be like, 'Man, I'm about to square up with him for my title.' But I am going in there with bad intentions. I am trying to get him out of there.”

