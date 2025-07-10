'Playoff Ross' converts pain of Game 6 benching into stellar series-clinching performance

MANILA, Philippines — Chris Ross on Wednesday was more motivated than ever to bring San Miguel back to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after being benched in Game 6 of their semis series against Barangay Ginebra.

Ross admitted that he was hurt by Coach Leo Austria’s decision to not insert him in the previous game, especially after losing through an LA Tenorio game-winner.

“I’m a competitor and not playing in the last game hurt my feelings. Seeing LA do what he did was super inspiring to me. [...] I told coach that I’m a winner. I just want to win by any means. I don’t care how it gets done. I step up to the plate, nobody plays harder than me, nobody competes harder than me,” Ross said following San Miguel’s 100-93 victory in Wednesday’s Game 7 against Ginebra.

For his part, Austria said he apologized to Ross for failing to give him minutes in Game 6.

“I approached him and I told him I’m so sorry for what happened. I was so guilty at that time, but Chris Ross is a veteran. Alam natin he is a playoff player,” said Austria.

True enough, Ross delivered big plays when the Beermen needed them the most. He spearheaded their performance in the second half, where they overcame a 60-70 deficit in the third quarter.

The 6-foot-1 point guard tallied 12 points, three rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the sudden-death match.

“Nakita natin yun impact niya. He wants to win e. It’s very infectious with his teammates. He initiated all the things that happened in the game,” Austria commented on Ross’ impact.

Ross was also motivated to prove that he can still compete at the highest level.

“I know I still have it. It’s just an opportunity. I feel like my body has been as healthy as it has in a while. I wouldn’t say I like proving people wrong, but I just play how I play,” said Ross.

“I feel like in the last 10 years, the top point guards are Jayson, LA and myself. I don’t get the credit that those guys get, but I feel like my resume and accolades match up with anyone so it was just my way of proving myself.” — Ravi Tan, intern