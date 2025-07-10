^

Sports

Smilegate begins character name reservation event for upcoming LordNine: Infinite Class

Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 10:52am
Smilegate begins character name reservation event for upcoming LordNine: Infinite Class
Smilegate has launched a Character Name Reservation Event for its upcoming MMORPG, LORDNINE.
Press release

Character and server reservation event begins on July 11, offering exclusive in-game rewards

MANILA, Philippines — Smilegate, the developer of CROSSFIRE, Lost Ark and Epic Seven announced on July 11 that it has launched a Character Name Reservation Event for its upcoming MMORPG, LORDNINE.

The event allows players to reserve their character names and select a preferred server ahead of the official launch. Players can join the event by logging into their STOVE account via the official LORDNINE website https://bit.ly/L9enmedia3

Smilegate previously launched the pre-registration campaign on June 26, offering a wide range of rewards including exclusive avatar skins and enhancement items. Subscribing to the official social media channels grants an avatar summon ticket, offering a chance to obtain a legendary avatar.

A Character Name Share Event will run from July 11 to 24 through Discord, Twitter, Facebook and STOVE. Players who complete the name reservation and share their reserved character name and server on Discord or Twitter will receive an in-game reward, and 100 participants will be selected through a lucky draw to win a gift card.

The official LORDNINE YouTube channel is also fueling anticipation with a variety of content, including a developer introduction, a cinematic trailer and a story movie. A newly released event guide video explains how to participate in the name reservation event and pre-registration campaign.

Watch here:

LORDNINE features a dynamic combat system that allows players to freely switch between weapons and skills during combat, enabling strategic adaptation to each battle. Its highly flexible progression system lets players customize their progression paths and skill attributes.

Players can choose from over 60 unique classes by combining 54 ability tags, offering innovative systems that add new excitement to the core of traditional MMORPG gameplay. The game is scheduled for official release this year and will be available on both PC and mobile platforms.

Players can reserve their character name and select a preferred server by following these steps:

1. Log in to your STOVE account.

  • If you don’t have an account, sign up at https://l9asia.onstove.com.
     
  • Name reservation is only available to users with a registered STOVE account.

2. Select your server

  • Only one character name can be reserved per account.
     
  • Operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

3. Claim your unique character name

  • Must comply with the game’s naming policy and rules.

4. Complete your reservation

  • After launch, log in with the same STOVE account to create your character and apply the reserved name.
     
  • If you don’t create your character within the specified time after launch, your reservation may be canceled.

Note: Even if name reservations close for certain servers, new character creation will still be possible at launch. However, early participation is recommended to avoid server queues.

 

For more information, visit the official website at https://l9asia.onstove.com. Follow its YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by LORDNINE. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

MMORPG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons...
Sports
fbtw
Scribe&rsquo;s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

Scribe’s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

1 day ago
Petronilo Agustin Caluag, father of assistant sports editor and national kickboxing coach Randy Caluag, passed away peacefully...
Sports
fbtw
Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before shooting her shot in another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Eala to start hard court gigs in Canada

Eala to start hard court gigs in Canada

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before taking a shot at another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Knights top NCAA bracket, Archers No. 1 in UAAP group

Knights top NCAA bracket, Archers No. 1 in UAAP group

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Rampaging Letran fended off fierce rival San Beda, 75-68, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket of the Playtime...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic ready to go the distance with Sinner in Wimbledon showdown

Djokovic ready to go the distance with Sinner in Wimbledon showdown

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic has warned World No. 1 Jannik Sinner that he is ready to go the distance in their blockbuster Wimbledon semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Milwaukee to face New York in NBA Cup

Milwaukee to face New York in NBA Cup

2 hours ago
Defending NBA Cup champion Milwaukee will be up against New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami in the group stage of the next...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to semis

Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to semis

12 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Wimbledon semifinals for a third successive year as the defending champion demolished Cameron...
Sports
fbtw
1,600-strong team to battle in 33rd SEAG

1,600-strong team to battle in 33rd SEAG

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
With full backing from the government, the Philippines is fielding its biggest delegation to date in the 33rd Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with