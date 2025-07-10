Smilegate begins character name reservation event for upcoming LordNine: Infinite Class

Smilegate has launched a Character Name Reservation Event for its upcoming MMORPG, LORDNINE.

Character and server reservation event begins on July 11, offering exclusive in-game rewards

MANILA, Philippines — Smilegate, the developer of CROSSFIRE, Lost Ark and Epic Seven announced on July 11 that it has launched a Character Name Reservation Event for its upcoming MMORPG, LORDNINE.

The event allows players to reserve their character names and select a preferred server ahead of the official launch. Players can join the event by logging into their STOVE account via the official LORDNINE website https://bit.ly/L9enmedia3

Smilegate previously launched the pre-registration campaign on June 26, offering a wide range of rewards including exclusive avatar skins and enhancement items. Subscribing to the official social media channels grants an avatar summon ticket, offering a chance to obtain a legendary avatar.

A Character Name Share Event will run from July 11 to 24 through Discord, Twitter, Facebook and STOVE. Players who complete the name reservation and share their reserved character name and server on Discord or Twitter will receive an in-game reward, and 100 participants will be selected through a lucky draw to win a gift card.

The official LORDNINE YouTube channel is also fueling anticipation with a variety of content, including a developer introduction, a cinematic trailer and a story movie. A newly released event guide video explains how to participate in the name reservation event and pre-registration campaign.

Watch here:

LORDNINE features a dynamic combat system that allows players to freely switch between weapons and skills during combat, enabling strategic adaptation to each battle. Its highly flexible progression system lets players customize their progression paths and skill attributes.

Players can choose from over 60 unique classes by combining 54 ability tags, offering innovative systems that add new excitement to the core of traditional MMORPG gameplay. The game is scheduled for official release this year and will be available on both PC and mobile platforms.

Players can reserve their character name and select a preferred server by following these steps:

1. Log in to your STOVE account.

If you don’t have an account, sign up at https://l9asia.onstove.com.



Name reservation is only available to users with a registered STOVE account.

2. Select your server

Only one character name can be reserved per account.



Operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

3. Claim your unique character name

Must comply with the game’s naming policy and rules.

4. Complete your reservation

After launch, log in with the same STOVE account to create your character and apply the reserved name.



If you don’t create your character within the specified time after launch, your reservation may be canceled.

Note: Even if name reservations close for certain servers, new character creation will still be possible at launch. However, early participation is recommended to avoid server queues.

For more information, visit the official website at https://l9asia.onstove.com. Follow its YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by LORDNINE. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.