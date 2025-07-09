Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons to smile.

And millions of pesos worth of prize money is one of them.

Eala, who bowed out of the first round of both singles’ and doubles’ play at Centre Court, will still receive prize money despite her early exits.

According to Wimbledon, those who play in the first round of the Grand Slam competition will bring home £66,000, or P5.07 million.

If she crashed into the second round of the competition, she would have brought home £99,000, but unfortunately, she fell to defending champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Eala took the first set over Krejcikova, 6-3, before the champion showcased her mastery in the second and third sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Aside from the £66,000, the Filipina and her partner, Eva Lys, will bring home £16,500, or a total of P1.27 million, as a pair.

Eala and Lys also bowed out of the doubles’ action after getting dominated by Ingrid Martins and Quinn Gleason, 4-6, 2-6.

According to an article by the BBC, players who reach the first round will bring home the money despite not winning a match.

The total prize fund for the tournament is at £53.55 million, or more than P4.11 billion. This figure is £300,000 from last season’s competition.

The champion of both men’s and women’s singles’ competitions will bring home £3 million, or P230.4 million, while the champion of both men’s and women’s doubles competitions will be £680,000 richer or P52.2 million.

As of publishing time, the men’s and women’s singles’ and doubles’ divisions are in the quarterfinal rounds.

For now, the World No. 56 Eala will set her sights at the National Bank Open in Canada.