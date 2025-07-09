^

Sports

Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 7:00pm
Eala millions richer for first-round Wimbledon stints
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.
Glyn Kirk / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Despite not winning a match in her Wimbledon debut, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala will still have millions of reasons to smile. 

And millions of pesos worth of prize money is one of them.

Eala, who bowed out of the first round of both singles’ and doubles’ play at Centre Court, will still receive prize money despite her early exits.

According to Wimbledon, those who play in the first round of the Grand Slam competition will bring home £66,000, or P5.07 million.

If she crashed into the second round of the competition, she would have brought home £99,000, but unfortunately, she fell to defending champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Eala took the first set over Krejcikova, 6-3, before the champion showcased her mastery in the second and third sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Aside from the £66,000, the Filipina and her partner, Eva Lys, will bring home £16,500, or a total of P1.27 million, as a pair.

Eala and Lys also bowed out of the doubles’ action after getting dominated by Ingrid Martins and Quinn Gleason, 4-6, 2-6.

According to an article by the BBC, players who reach the first round will bring home the money despite not winning a match.

The total prize fund for the tournament is at £53.55 million, or more than P4.11 billion. This figure is £300,000 from last season’s competition.

The champion of both men’s and women’s singles’ competitions will bring home £3 million, or P230.4 million, while the champion of both men’s and women’s doubles competitions will be £680,000 richer or P52.2 million.

As of publishing time, the men’s and women’s singles’ and doubles’ divisions are in the quarterfinal rounds.

For now, the World No. 56 Eala will set her sights at the National Bank Open in Canada. 

ALEX EALA

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

Alcaraz, Sabalenka take contrasting routes to Wimbledon semis

11 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz swept into the Wimbledon semifinals for a third successive year as the defending champion demolished Cameron...
Sports
fbtw
Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before shooting her shot in another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Eala to start hard court gigs in Canada

Eala to start hard court gigs in Canada

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before taking a shot at another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino spikers test roster depth in SEA V.League

Filipino spikers test roster depth in SEA V.League

3 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas showcases its depth a little over two months before the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship as it...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will be entering their fight next week each armed with key weapons. And it will be a matter...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alba charges up Akari in PVL

Alba charges up Akari in PVL

6 hours ago
Setter Marionne Angelique “Mars” Alba has officially joined the Akari Charges, signaling the team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Molina, Meneses enter Foxies&rsquo; den

Molina, Meneses enter Foxies’ den

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Just like that, the Farm Fresh Foxies have become serious Premier Volleyball League contenders.
Sports
fbtw
Nunez, Largo top 3rd&nbsp;ASEAN+ Age Group Chess tilt

Nunez, Largo top 3rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Kassie Nunez and Franchesca Largo ruled their respective categories in the standard division of the 3rd ASEAN+ Age Group...
Sports
fbtw
Scribe&rsquo;s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

Scribe’s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

10 hours ago
Petronilo Agustin Caluag, father of assistant sports editor and national kickboxing coach Randy Caluag, passed away peacefully...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena says he&rsquo;s finding his groove ahead of Monaco Diamond League

Obiena says he’s finding his groove ahead of Monaco Diamond League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
After contrasting performances the past year, EJ Obiena said he is “finally getting into the rhythm of things”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with