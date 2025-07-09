Filipino spikers test roster depth in SEA V.League

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas showcases its depth a little over two months before the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship as it goes for a podium spot in the first leg of the 2025 Southeast Asian V.League this week in the City of Candon in Ilocos Sur.

Ken Batas, Jerico Adajar, Buds Buddin and the rest of the Philippine national squad look to prove they can quickly rebound from setbacks and roster adjustments with key players unavailable.

“We are all ready, we have been training the past months. We’re working on jelling and I we’re getting there,” Batas, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player out of Ateneo, said.

Veteran outside hitter Marck Espejo remains out due to an ankle sprain. Louie Ramirez, who has proven to be a valuable weapon for Alas Pilipinas, missed the opener against Vietnam as he attended his graduation at University of Perpetual Help.

First-choice setter Owa Retamar was under the weather, giving the playmaking chores to Adajar.

“About filling their position, we just don’t think about it. Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, they can already be considered legends in Philippine volleyball,” Batas said.

“Everyone who is called to play will be able to deliver, offense and defense. We are more than ready.”

Thailand seized victory in the opening match of the five-day meet, beating Indonesia, 22-25, 25-21-22-20, on Wednesday in the tournament backed by PNVF official partners PLDT, Mwell, Meralco, Rebisco, Akari and Nuvali, PNVF official suppliers Asics, Senoh and Mikasa, official television partner Cignal, and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and the City of Candon.

Mayor Eric Singson said he is pleased to contribute to Alas Pilipinas’s preparations for the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship and promote the City of Candon as a top destination for sports events in the north.

“We have hosted the Philippine Basketball Association and the Premier Volleyball League several times and we are getting used to it,” Singson said.

“But this is much bigger. I’m very happy, it’s the first time we are hosting an international tournament and we are hoping to do our part, we hope to be able to adjust to international standards… I want to put Candon on the global sporting map,” Singson added.

The tournament has a prize fund of $55,000 (P3.15 million), with the champion getting $13,000 (around P743,000), the runner-up earning $12,000 (P686,000) and the bronze medalists receiving $11,000. The fourth placers get $10,000 and the fifth placers $9,000.