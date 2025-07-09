^

Knights tame Lions to seize top NCAA spot in FilOil cagefest

Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 3:43pm
Jimboy Estrada fired 25 points on a torrid 11-of-13 clip laced by four rebounds and two steals for Letran.
Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Rampaging Letran fended off fierce rival San Beda, 75-68, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket of the 2025 Playtime Cares Filoil EcoOil 18th Preseason Cup Wednesday at the Playtime Cares Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Jimboy Estrada fired 25 points on a torrid 11-of-13 clip laced by four rebounds and two steals as the Knights preserved a 12-point lead entering the fourth period amid repeated rallies by the Red Lions.

Letran finished with an 8-1 slate highlighted by six straight wins and got the top spot despite St. Benilde’s similar record after a 100-93 win earlier against Lyceum.

The Knights bested the Blazers, 68-58, in their elimination-round meeting.

This time against the Red Lions, team captain Estrada drew ample help from Titing Manalili with 15 points, two rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Jun Roque chipped in 11 points, while Deo Cuajao and Luis Tapenio added eight and six points, respectively.

"Ang mahalaga sa'min, we get as much experience as we can, get as many wins as we can para madala namin sa NCAA," said head coach Allen Ricardo as Letran braces for a quarterfinal duel against No. 4 seed National University from the UAAP bracket.

In the first game, St. Benilde also took care of business against Lyceum but settled for the second-seed finish in the NCAA group behind the 15 points each by Matthew Oli and Gab Cometa.

Raffy Celis added 12 points for the NCAA Season 100 runner-up, which will face reigning UAAP champion and No. 3 seed University of the Philippines in the knockout quarterfinals

Jomel Puno (17) paced San Beda (4-5) while Renz Villegas had the same output for Lyceum (1-8) on the way to elimination.

The scores:

First Game

St. Benilde 100 - Cometa 15, Oli 15, Celis 12, Ynot 10, Daja 10, Eusebio 10, Ancheta 9, Morales 7, Gaspay 4, Galas 4, Gonzaga 2, Jalalon 2, Victoria 0, Umali 0.

Lyceum 93 - Villegas 17, Bravo 15, Moralejo 9, Fuentes 8, Aviles 7, Barba 6, Casino 6, Penafiel 6, Versoza 5, Daileg 5, Almario 4, Aurigue 3, Caduyac 2, Panelo 0, Montano 0.

Quarterscores: 30-28, 53-54, 81-73, 100-93.

Second Game

Letran 75 - Estrada 24, Manalili 15, Roque 11, Cuajao 8, Tapenio 6, Rosillo 4, Gammad 3, Buensalida 2, Omega 2, Santos 0, Yusi 0.

San Beda 68 - Puno 17, Andrada 12, Gonzales 12, Lina 11, Vailoces 5, Etulle 4, Tolentino 3, Culdora 2, Jamora 2, Estacio 0, Jalbuena 0, Hawkins 0, Celzo 0.

Quarterscores: 25-14, 40-40, 63-51, 75-68.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL

JIMBOY ESTRADA

KNIGHTS

LETRAN
