Philippines to send record 1,600 athletes to Thailand SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — With full backing from the government, the Philippines is fielding in its biggest delegation to date in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games set December 9-20 in Thailand—a 1,600-strong squad mostly coming from team sports.

“This is our biggest SEA Games delegation,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino.

The number of athletes, who will see action in 574 events in 50 sports, is almost double the number that the country sent to the Phnom Penh edition two years ago at 905 of 38 disciplines. The biggest squad the country sent before this one bound for Thailand came six years ago, when the Philippines hosted the biennial event and fielded 1,115 athletes who battled in 56 sports.

The POC chief stressed the massive spike was because the country decided to join more team events outside the traditional ones like basketball, football and volleyball.

“Even winter sports were there,” said Tolentino, referring to ice hockey and ice skating.

Despite the significant increase, which would also accrue additional expenses, Philippine Sports Commission chair Patrick Gregorio vowed to give its unwavering support to the national team.

“We just finished our board meeting and saw a lot of requests concerning the SEA Games and we are prioritizing those, whether it's training or international exposure,” he added.