^

Sports

Philippines to send record 1,600 athletes to Thailand SEA Games

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 2:56pm
Philippines to send record 1,600 athletes to Thailand SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — With full backing from the government, the Philippines is fielding in its biggest delegation to date in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games set December 9-20 in Thailand—a 1,600-strong squad mostly coming from team sports.

“This is our biggest SEA Games delegation,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino.

The number of athletes, who will see action in 574 events in 50 sports, is almost double the number that the country sent to the Phnom Penh edition two years ago at 905 of 38 disciplines. The biggest squad the country sent before this one bound for Thailand came six years ago, when the Philippines hosted the biennial event and fielded 1,115 athletes who battled in 56 sports.

The POC chief stressed the massive spike was because the country decided to join more team events outside the traditional ones like basketball, football and volleyball.

“Even winter sports were there,” said Tolentino, referring to ice hockey and ice skating.

Despite the significant increase, which would also accrue additional expenses, Philippine Sports Commission chair Patrick Gregorio vowed to give its unwavering support to the national team.

“We just finished our board meeting and saw a lot of requests concerning the SEA Games and we are prioritizing those, whether it's training or international exposure,” he added.

POC

PSC

SEA GAMES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

Eala takes a breather before resuming grind for US Open

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is taking a well-deserved break before shooting her shot in another Grand Slam tourney.
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks' Davis undergoes surgery for detached retina: reports

Mavericks' Davis undergoes surgery for detached retina: reports

7 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis has undergone surgery to repair a detached retina after playing through the injury during...
Sports
fbtw
Will trends reverse?

Will trends reverse?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
In PBA history, San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra faced off only once in a Game 7 and it happened back in the 2009 Fiesta...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will be entering their fight next week each armed with key weapons. And it will be a matter...
Sports
fbtw
Finals or end of season

Finals or end of season

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer are both determined to end a spell of recent heartbreakers.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Molina, Meneses enter Foxies&rsquo; den

Molina, Meneses enter Foxies’ den

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Just like that, the Farm Fresh Foxies have become serious Premier Volleyball League contenders.
Sports
fbtw
Nunez, Largo top 3rd&nbsp;ASEAN+ Age Group Chess tilt

Nunez, Largo top 3rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Kassie Nunez and Franchesca Largo ruled their respective categories in the standard division of the 3rd ASEAN+ Age Group...
Sports
fbtw
Scribe&rsquo;s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

Scribe’s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

5 hours ago
Petronilo Agustin Caluag, father of assistant sports editor and national kickboxing coach Randy Caluag, passed away peacefully...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena says he&rsquo;s finding his groove ahead of Monaco Diamond League

Obiena says he’s finding his groove ahead of Monaco Diamond League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
After contrasting performances the past year, EJ Obiena said he is “finally getting into the rhythm of things”...
Sports
fbtw
Luis Enrique ready for 'special' showdown between PSG, Real Madrid

Luis Enrique ready for 'special' showdown between PSG, Real Madrid

6 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique described Wednesday's Club World Cup semifinal showdown between the European champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with