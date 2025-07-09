Scribeâ€™s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

Scribe’s dad, ex-boxer Petronilo Caluag, passes away at 92

Caluag made his mark in the local boxing scene during his youth, winning the prestigious Manila Golden Gloves title before turning professional.

MANILA, Philippines — Petronilo Agustin Caluag, father of assistant sports editor and national kickboxing coach Randy Caluag, passed away peacefully at his home on July 7, 2025. He was 92.

A proud native of Manila, Caluag made his mark in the local boxing scene during his youth, winning the prestigious Manila Golden Gloves title before turning professional. After hanging up his gloves, he dedicated over three decades of service to Cosmos Bottling Corporation, where he was a well-respected employee and colleague.

He is survived by his six children and grandchildren. The funeral will be held at St. Peter Chapels — La Loma, 5th Avenue, Caloocan City, from Wednesday, July 9, through Saturday, July 12.

His remains will be laid to rest on July 13 at Heavenly Peace Memorial Gardens in Bacoor, Cavite.