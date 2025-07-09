Obiena says heâ€™s finding his groove ahead of Monaco Diamond League

Obiena says he’s finding his groove ahead of Monaco Diamond League

The Philippines's Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League athletics meeting in Keqiao, Shaoxing in China's eastern Zhejiang province on May 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — After contrasting performances the past year, EJ Obiena said he is “finally getting into the rhythm of things” as he is set to see action once again at the Monaco Diamond League later this week.

The Filipino Olympic pole vaulter is in a roller-coaster of a stretch ahead of his jump at the Monaco Diamond League at week’s end.

At an online press conference on Monday, Obiena said that he is “feeling good” ahead of the competition.

“I'm finally getting into the rhythm of things. Finally got that through out of the way and hopefully I could start jumping where I believe I could be in getting there,” he said.

“I'm getting brutally honest. I don't think I'm there yet where I was, but I'm definitely getting in the right direction. And I'm looking forward to this competition this week in Monaco,” he added.

After reigning supreme in the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, Obiena has seen inconsistent results.

He placed fifth in the FBK Games with a distance of 5.66 meters, before tallying a no mark at the Oslo Bislett games in Norway.

He then finished seventh in Stockholm with 5.70 meters.

But now, Obiena is in Monaco, where he is confident jumping.

“And I'm looking forward to this competition this week in Monaco. Yeah, it's a place I've jumped pretty okay,” the World No. 4 pole vaulter said.

“And it's one of the places I've beaten [World No. 1] Mondo [Duplantis]. So it's a good place to definitely test where I'm at.”

Obiena defeated Duplantis in Monaco in 2023.

The Filipino on Monday announced that he is bringing the world’s top pole vaulters to the Philippines for the Atletang Ayala World Pole vault challenge in September.

It will be a World Athletics-sanctioned event that stakes ranking points.