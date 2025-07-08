Team Manila-Philippines eyes three-peat in International Girls Softball World Series

All eyes will be on the Filipina softbelles, who retained the U18 championship last year following an eighth-game sweep of the tournament.

MANILA, Philippines — Team Manila-Philippines aims to score a three-peat in the PONY International Girls Softball World Series set July 17-20 in McAllen, Texas.

The team of coach Sheirylou Valenzuela admitted that all eyes will be on the Filipina softbelles, who retained the U18 championship last year following an eighth-game sweep of the tournament, including a 6-0 shutout of home bet Glory Adkins Bejar in the title game.

Valenzuela specifically mentioned the team from Puerto Rico as one of the biggest threats in the Philippines’ bid for a third straight crown, sharing before the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum about her friendly banter with the coach of the Caribbean country, who vowed to get even against Team Manila this year.

PSA From left: Giovanni Mapa, Che Borromeo and Sheirylou Valenzuela

“Nung nakita niya ako nung 2024, sinabi niya, ‘tinalo mo ako, babalikan kita.’ Yung players niya kasi nung 2024 bago lahat. Sabi niya ‘babalikan kita kasi ikaw yung tumalo sa amin,’” said Valenzuela in the weekly public sports program on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Other than Puerto Rico, Manila councilor and Team Manila Softball President Rafael “Che” Borromeo also mentioned teams from the US and Latin America as among those considered contenders in the four-day, annual meet.

“Hindi pa certain pero may nagpasabi na baka sumali yung grupo ng Japan at China. Yung Puerto Rico at Mexico, yun ang mabibigat na kalaban natin. Sana masungkit ulit natin yung titulo sa dasal at sa tulong ninyo,” said Borromeo, who joined Valenzuela and team manager Giovanni Mapa in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 app ArenaPlus.

Added Mapa, “Ang challenge ngayon is tayo yung defending champion, marami talaga tayong babanggain na malalakas na teams.”

Only three players from last year’s championship unit will be returning for another stint.

Most of the players came from Adamson, La Salle, and Bacolod, according to Mapa, while adding the team has been in training for about two months now prior to its departure on July 14.

A total of 27 teams are participating in this year’s edition to be bracketed into several groups.

“Sa ngayon wala pang draw na binibigay yung PONY Softball,” said Valenzuela.