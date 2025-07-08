^

Quiambao fails to crack Sacramento Kings' NBA Summer League roster

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 3:31pm
Quiambao fails to crack Sacramento Kings' NBA Summer League roster
Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao (28) gestures to the bench during the Philippines' clash against Hong Kong on Sunday, November 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
(FIBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Quiambao’s NBA dream will have to wait a little longer — at least for now.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward did not make it to the Sacramento Kings roster for the 2025 NBA Summer League firing off this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sacramento unveiled its 14-man roster on Monday night led by rookie draft selections Nique Clifford (No. 24) from Colorado State and Maxime Raynaud (No. 42) from Stanford.

The 6-foot-5 Quiambao arrived last weekend in Sacramento and trained with renowned coaches, including Sam Luong, a well-respected development mentor associated with the Kings as per the NBA Philippines.

From there, multiple reports overseas projected a signing for Quiambao for a spot in the Kings’ Summer League roster, especially with the Philippine connection of Sacramento assistant and former Gilas captain Jimmy Alapag.

But it did not pan out with the Summer League already kicking off Thursday featuring the Kings against the Orlando Magic.

Quiambao, 24, last month announced his decision to shoot for his NBA dream after his solid KBL debut season with averages of 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals for the Goyang Sono Skygunners.

He has not announced any next move yetm but he is expected to return home and join the Gilas camp for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup from August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.

Gilas, under the watch of Ginebra mentor Tim Cone, opened camp on Monday in Pasig with attendance from Quiambao’s fellow overseas players Dwight Ramos (Japan) and Carl Tamayo (South Korea).

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
