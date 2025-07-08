^

Sports

Ginebra veteran Tenorio repays Cone's trust with series-extending clutch shot

Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 2:34pm
Ginebra veteran Tenorio repays Cone's trust with series-extending clutch shot
LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra puts up a shot past San Miguel's Jericho Cruz.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — In what many would call "magic", Barangay Ginebra Kings rallied from 16 points last Sunday, July 6, to force a Game 7 in their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against San Miguel — led by none other than their longtime leader LA Tenorio. 

Although he may not always see action, this did not stop Tenorio from continuing to add to his legacy as one of the most storied legends in the PBA. 

The floor general was inserted to provide Ginebra with stability while guards Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarientos were resting. However, Tenorio’s ability to make crucial plays during their comeback attempt extended his minutes on the floor. 

“We turned to our veteran, our leader, and he made the big plays down the stretch. That is something we haven’t been able to do in this series,” said Cone after their 88-87 victory over San Miguel in Game 6.

“We’re grasping for straws. We were originally going to take LA out. But he made a 3, and then another play and it was like we can’t take him out at this point,” he added. 

Cone’s decision paid off as Tenorio delivered a vintage performance with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. The biggest play came with two seconds remaining on the clock as Tenorio nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer to put Ginebra up 88-87, eventually saving them from elimination. 

For Tenorio, he was laser-focused on doing what he can to keep the team alive in the conference — a role that he has taken full responsibility of regardless of the minutes given to him. 

“Every time I step on the court, I’ll try to make something happen. As the leader of the team, I really need to be on point in everything that I do. It does not matter if it’s two minutes, three minutes, I have to be a role model to them. So for this game, I was really ready to not go home and have a vacation,” he said. 

Tenorio’s heroics was another manifestation of the Gin Kings’ “Never Say Die” attitude, which has given  Ginebra two come-from-behind victories in the series. 

The Gin Kings will look to ride off this performance in Game 7 on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Ravi Tan, intern

BARANGAY GINEBRA

GIN KINGS

LA TENORIO

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

15 hours ago
Forty-one Filipino junior golfers will compete at the 2025 USWING MOJING Junior World Championships set July 8-10 in seven...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone has called up four additional players to the Gilas Pilipinas pool ahead of next month’s FIBA Asia Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic stays on track for Wimbledon glory under Federer gaze

Djokovic stays on track for Wimbledon glory under Federer gaze

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said it was "good to break the curse" in front of Roger Federer after recovering from a set down...
Sports
fbtw

SGA defends Jones Cup

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament was founded in honor of the Englishman who served as FIBA’s secretary-general for 44 years.
Sports
fbtw
PBA to decide teams for EASL

PBA to decide teams for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors meets on July 17 and one of the agenda items is to decide which two teams will represent the league...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines celebrates 'World Volleyball Day'

Philippines celebrates 'World Volleyball Day'

2 hours ago
Members of the Alas Pilipinas Women, their official Fans Club members and officials and members of the Philippine National...
Sports
fbtw
LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 2 hours ago
As the LPGA Tour enters the back nine of its milestone 75th anniversary season, it is primed to capitalize on the global growth...
Sports
fbtw
ASICS 'Meta: Time: Trials' gives runners chance to top personal bests

ASICS 'Meta: Time: Trials' gives runners chance to top personal bests

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
A race for passionate runners seeking to test their own limits has been recently launched via the ASICS Meta: Time: Trials...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan, Rizal, Quezon City post wins

MPBL: Caloocan, Rizal, Quezon City post wins

2 hours ago
Caloocan won wire-to-wire against Pasig, 82-67, while Rizal Xentromall rallied past Zamboanga, 69-61, on Monday to rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with