Pacquiao-Barrios a battle between speed, timing

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Mario Barrios during their respective media workouts in the United States.

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will be entering their fight next week each armed with key weapons.

And it will be a matter of which one neutralizes the other.

"Remember, in boxing, speed is the key," Pacquiao recently told Manouk Akopyan of The Ring.

Though already 46 years old, the Filipino icon insists he hasn’t skipped a beat, and he’s got his trainers and onlookers who have witnessed his workouts in Los Angeles the past few weeks to attest to it.

Pacquiao is ending a four-year retirement to try and dethrone Barrios, the reigning World Boxing Council welterweight champion, on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 20 Manila time).

With age, inactivity and size working against him, Pacquiao will be the underdog against Barrios, who is 16 years his junior and who towers over him at six feet tall.

But Pacquiao pointed out he has something that Barrios does not.

"I'm faster than Barrios. My movement and speed [are] still there. It was good for my body to rest for four years. I still have the passion and fire in my eyes, I am working hard. It's still there,” he continued.

Pacquiao hasn’t fought professionally since losing to Yordenis Ugas — interestingly a former Barrios victim — in 2021. In that fight, he appeared to be a shell of his former self, as he was unable to move around Ugas, who, to his credit, was able to time Pacquiao with jabs and looping right hands.

Barrios, for his part, said it will also be his timing that will prove to be the difference-maker against the former eight-division world champion.

"Timing always beats speed, and I have great timing. I have fast hands and fast feet too, I just choose not to use it all the time … it's kill or be killed in there. I am going in there with bad intentions, trying to get him out of there,” the Mexican-American said in the same report by The Ring.

Observers have noted that by agreeing to fight Pacquiao, the 36-year-old Barrios has put himself in a lose-lose situation. If he beats Pacquiao, it will be because of the Filipino legend's age. But if Pacquiao pulls off the upset, Barrios will be roasted for getting beaten by an old man.

But Barrios hardly cares, focusing instead on going home with his title next week.

"I'm ready to get a [expletive] of backlash if I retire him,” he said.