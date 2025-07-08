^

Sports

MPBL: Caloocan, Rizal, Quezon City post wins

Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 1:09pm
Jayson Puray, with the ball, shines for Quezon City Galeries Taipan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan won wire-to-wire against Pasig, 82-67, while Rizal Xentromall rallied past Zamboanga, 69-61, on Monday to rev up their drive in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo surged ahead, 30-10, in the second quarter and never looked back to notch their 13th win against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Rizal Golden Coolers clustered 16 points to overtake the Zamboanguenos, 49-42, for good and climbed to 11-7 in the chase for playoff spots, being led by sure qualifiers Nueva Ecija (18-0), Abra (17-1) and San Juan (16-1).

Marco Balagtas sparked the Golden Coolers' comeback from 33-42 with back-to-back triples, followed by Michael Canete and Samboy De Leon with four points each.

De Leon, formerly of Centro Escolar University, posted 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks and three assists; while Balagtas, formerly of Jose Rizal University, tallied 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Philip Manalang, a crack point guard out of the University of the East, chalked up 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals; followed by Robin Nayve with 10 points and five rebounds; and Canete with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Zamboanga fell to 14-5 as only Aljon Capobres, with 19 points and seven rebounds, and recruit Carl Bryan Cruz, with 10 points and nine rebounds, found their rhythm.

Caloocan ruled the boards, 57-35, and shot better from afar, 11 of 39 triple tries, in pulling down Pasig to its fourth straight defeat and a 7-10 slate.

Jeff Manday shone for Batang Kankaloo with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists; and so did Brian Enriquez with 14 points plus two rebounds; Jeramer Cabanag with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists; and Antonio Bonsubre with 15 rebounds, three points, three steals, two blocks and two assists. 

Pasig got 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals from Warlo James Batac; 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks from Chito Jaime; and 10 points plus two rebounds from Jacob Galicia. 

The Quezon City Galeries Taipans blitzed the Mindoro Tamaraws in the third quarter en route to a 96-85 victory in the opener.

Trailing, 42-54, the Taipans bunched 15 points behind Jayson Puray in less than three minutes to seize permanent control at 57-54 and improve to 5-13.

The 6-foot-3 Puray, a prized find from Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, posted 22 points, three assists and two rebounds to clinch Best Player honors over Nino Ibanez with 14 points and four assists; and Ryan Reyes with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Other Taipans who delivered were Jerome Santos with nine points and four rebounds; John Edcel Rojas with eight points and two assists; and Vincent Cunanan with seven points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

The Tamaraws saw their four-game run broken and fell to 11-9.

Mindoro drew 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Bambam Gamalinda; 18 points, six rebounds and two assists from Wendelino Comboy; 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists from Joseph Sedurifa; and 11 points plus five assists from Marion Magat.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday with games pitting Manila against Binan at 4 p.m., Marikina against Sarangani at 6 p.m., and Batangas against Pampanga at 8 p.m.

