Blu Girls test Softball Asia Cup waters under new coach

MANILA, Philippines — With a new head coach, the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Philippine Blu Girls set out to challenge the region’s best as they compete in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup slated July 14-20 at the Xi’an Physical Education University Softball Stadium in China.

The team will now be mentored by former Major League Baseball player Steven Figueroa and is now in deep preparation for the weeklong event that serves as a qualifier to next year’s World Cup and Asian Games.

Apart from host China, the meet also drew participation from powerhouse Japan and Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Hong Kong, India and Southeast Asian Games rivals Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuilier is confident of the country’s chances in Xi’an.

“I firmly believe that these young women, with the right blend of dedication and support, can bring the Asia Cup trophy home,” said Lhuillier. “We’ve seen their talent and heart. Now it’s our mission to give them everything they need to succeed.”