^

Sports

Blu Girls test Softball Asia Cup waters under new coach

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 10:12am
Blu Girls test Softball Asia Cup waters under new coach

MANILA, Philippines — With a new head coach, the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Philippine Blu Girls set out to challenge the region’s best as they compete in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup slated July 14-20 at the Xi’an Physical Education University Softball Stadium in China.

The team will now be mentored by former Major League Baseball player Steven Figueroa and is now in deep preparation for the weeklong event that serves as a qualifier to next year’s World Cup and Asian Games.

Apart from host China, the meet also drew participation from powerhouse Japan and Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Hong Kong, India and Southeast Asian Games rivals Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuilier is confident of the country’s chances in Xi’an.

“I firmly believe that these young women, with the right blend of dedication and support, can bring the Asia Cup trophy home,” said Lhuillier. “We’ve seen their talent and heart. Now it’s our mission to give them everything they need to succeed.” 

BLU GIRLS

SOFTBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Coach Tim Cone has called up four additional players to the Gilas Pilipinas pool ahead of next month’s FIBA Asia Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PBA to decide teams for EASL

PBA to decide teams for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors meets on July 17 and one of the agenda items is to decide which two teams will represent the league...
Sports
fbtw

SGA defends Jones Cup

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament was founded in honor of the Englishman who served as FIBA’s secretary-general for 44 years.
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis to vault in Philippine soil?

Duplantis to vault in Philippine soil?

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Armand Duplantis, the greatest pole-vaulter of all time, is now the biggest show in athletics.
Sports
fbtw
41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

11 hours ago
Forty-one Filipino junior golfers will compete at the 2025 USWING MOJING Junior World Championships set July 8-10 in seven...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wimbledon watch: Alcaraz, Sabalenka headline quarterfinals action

Wimbledon watch: Alcaraz, Sabalenka headline quarterfinals action

1 hour ago
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and women's number one Aryna Sabalenka headline the first day of quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
NBA star Banchero agrees to five-year Magic deal: reports

NBA star Banchero agrees to five-year Magic deal: reports

1 hour ago
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension worth $239 million with the...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks hire two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown

Knicks hire two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown

2 hours ago
Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, has been hired as head coach of the New York Knicks, the NBA team announce...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers guard Haliburton will miss entire 2025-2026 NBA season

Pacers guard Haliburton will miss entire 2025-2026 NBA season

2 hours ago
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with