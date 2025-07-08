^

Sports

Duplantis to vault in Philippine soil?

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Duplantis to vault in Philippine soil?
Armand Duplantis
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Armand Duplantis, the greatest pole-vaulter of all time, is now the biggest show in athletics.

And chances are Filipino fans will see the Swedish superstar in the flesh as the country hosts the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge slated Sept. 20 to 21 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

“We are officially bringing a sanctioned world pole vault event to Makati. In collaboration with Atletang Ayala and MVPSF (Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation), we are bringing several Top 10 pole-vaulters from all over the world to the Ayala Triangle Gardens,” said world No. 4 Filipino vaulter EJ Obiena during a media zoom session yesterday.

“This event is part of the World Athletics calendar and will follow a strict vaulting format. We are so excited to bring an event to Philippine shores,” he added.

With the invitation set, it would be up to the reigning Olympic and world champion and record-holder if he would accept it or not.

And Filipinos are wishing he would.

“This has been a dream to bring a world-class event to the Philippines as I hope this could inspire future generations of athletes,” said Obiena.

Sponsor Jaime Zobel de Ayala and Jasmine Alkhaldi, Atletang Ayala program head, also graced the media online briefing.

ARMAND DUPLANTIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Boxer Chavez's appeal against arrest if deported from US rejected: Mexico prosecutor

Boxer Chavez's appeal against arrest if deported from US rejected: Mexico prosecutor

7 hours ago
Mexico’s attorney general office said a court has so far rejected requests from boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to not...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao laments Belga's absence as Painters get boot in Game 6 vs TNT
play

Guiao laments Belga's absence as Painters get boot in Game 6 vs TNT

12 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters missed out on another opportunity to barge into the finals after exiting the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Kevin Quiambao pursues NBA dream

Kevin Quiambao pursues NBA dream

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Nothing is cast in stone just yet but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a spot in the 2025...
Sports
fbtw

SGA defends Jones Cup

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament was founded in honor of the Englishman who served as FIBA’s secretary-general for 44 years.
Sports
fbtw
Report: Thunder&rsquo;s Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to NBA record $285-million extension

Report: Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to NBA record $285-million extension

5 days ago
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed a four-year $285-million contract extension, the richest per-year...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

39 minutes ago
Forty-one Filipino junior golfers will compete at the 2025 USWING MOJING Junior World Championships set July 8-10 in seven...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

Abando, 3 others beef up Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 39 minutes ago
Coach Tim Cone has called up four additional players to the Gilas Pilipinas pool ahead of next month’s FIBA Asia Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz finds touch, Sabalenka progresses

Alcaraz finds touch, Sabalenka progresses

39 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz found his best form after a shaky start to beat Andrey Rublev and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
PBA to decide teams for EASL

PBA to decide teams for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 39 minutes ago
The PBA Board of Governors meets on July 17 and one of the agenda items is to decide which two teams will represent the league...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with