41 jungolfers carry Phl flag in San Diego world meet

Members of the Phl delegation to the Junior World Championships are shown prior to their departure for San Diego, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-one Filipino junior golfers will compete at the 2025 USWING MOJING Junior World Championships set July 8-10 in seven golf courses in San Diego, California.

Team Phl is comprised of players from the National Golf Association of the Philippines plus individuals from a delegation sponsored by USWING MOJING endorser and Filipino pro Miguel Tabuena.

“We wish all the members of the contingent the best of luck. We will continue to work with them in growing the game in our country,” said NGAP official Bones Floro.

The roster includes: 15-18 boys: TJ Padilla, Patrick Tambalque, Emil Hernandez, Charles Serdenia, Geoff Tan; 15-18 girls: Reese Ng, Alessa Luciano, LL Go, Rafa Anciano; 13-14 boys: Apollo Batican, Mico Ungco, Zian Edoc, David Teves, Lujo Gomez; 13-14 girls: Lisa Sarines, Mona Sarines, Blair Uyking, Precious Zaragosa, Tiffany Bernardino; 11-12 boys: Race Manhit, Vito Sarines, Chan Ahn, Juanton Cruz, Manny Maligaya; 11-12 girls: CC Gonzales, Kelsey Bernardino, Elliana Dumalaog, Athena Batican; 9-10 boys: Halo Pangilinan, Marco Angheng, Kael Hortel, Matteo Dela Cruz, Jacob Sy; 9-10 girls: Brie Macasaet, Mavis Espedido, Maurysse Abalos, Andrea Dee; 7-8 boys: Zach Guico, Ethan Lago, Zoji Edoc, Asher Abad; and 7-8 girls: Tyly Bernardino.