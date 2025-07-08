^

PBA to decide teams for EASL

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2025 | 12:00am
TNT is the top choice to represent the PBA, having won the Governors’ and Commissioner’s Cups this season. The Tropang 5G is in contention for the Philippine Cup championship with a finals ticket in the bag. The second choice would be Barangay Ginebra, second to TNT in both previous conferences. However, Ginebra coach Tim Cone happens to also be the Gilas coach and two FIBA World Cup qualifying windows are set in November this year and February the next. It may be difficult for Cone to commit to EASL even with the understanding that leagues will cease action during FIBA windows. Note that the PBA opens its 50th season in October, too, so Cone’s plate will be full.
STAR / File

The PBA Board of Governors meets on July 17 and one of the agenda items is to decide which two teams will represent the league in EASL’s upcoming third home-and-away season which opens in October. The operative rule is the champion and runner-up will carry the PBA flag in EASL but there are circumstances that may constrain the availability of the preferred teams. EASL is known as the league “where champions clash” and showcases the best in the region.

Philippine Cup quarterfinalists Magnolia and Meralco are reportedly interested to play in EASL but neither has won a title this season. In EASL’s first regular season, TNT and Meralco represented the PBA with both teams winning one of six games. In the second season, San Miguel Beer and Meralco saw action with the Beermen winless in six games and the Bolts finishing a whisker away from crashing the Final Four, losing the last berth to New Taipei on a double OT defeat.

EASL’s progress is noteworthy. It went from eight teams to 10 in the second season and has expanded to 12 in the coming third. So far, the third season qualifiers are the Utsonomiya Brex, Ryukyu Golden Kings and Alvark Tokyo from the Japanese B-League, Seoul SK Knights and Changwon LG Sakers from the Korean Basketball League, Taoyuan Pilots and Taipei Fubon Braves from the Taiwan P.League+, Mongolian League champion Ulaanbaatar Xac Broncos, Hong Kong Eastern and Macau Black Bears. The two slots left are for the PBA.

To usher in the third season, EASL has unveiled a new “winged” logo and a new slogan “Your Game” in an official rebrand. The logo displays an artistic rendition of a basketball with wings, a creative depiction of EASL’s momentum and vision. “Your Game” is a message that “tells the world every city, every court, every possession is part of the limit-defying experience you share with Asia’s top teams and athletes…because without the fans, there is no EASL.”

