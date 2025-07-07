Delos Santos strikes gold in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a reason Albert Ian delos Santos is being tipped as the country’s next Olympian.

The 18-year-old Zamboanga City native displayed that massive potential over the weekend when he bagged a gold medal in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Delos Santos copped the mint in the clean and jerk of the juniors’ 71-kilogram division where he had lifted 177kg.

He went on to add the silver in the total lift with a 313kg, including 136kg in snatch that was good for fifth spot.

It came two months after his sensational double-gold effort in the World Juniors Championships in Lima, Peru where he beat a heavily favored Chinese foe in Yang Jinwen.

It was reminiscent of the feat of a more illustrious lifter, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold in Tokyo four years ago that came against a feared Chinese star.

“A star is born,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR.