^

Sports

Delos Santos strikes gold in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 2:28pm
Delos Santos strikes gold in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a reason Albert Ian delos Santos is being tipped as the country’s next Olympian.

The 18-year-old Zamboanga City native displayed that massive potential over the weekend when he bagged a gold medal in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Delos Santos copped the mint in the clean and jerk of the juniors’ 71-kilogram division where he had lifted 177kg.

He went on to add the silver in the total lift with a 313kg, including 136kg in snatch that was good for fifth spot.

It came two months after his sensational double-gold effort in the World Juniors Championships in Lima, Peru where he beat a heavily favored Chinese foe in Yang Jinwen.

It was reminiscent of the feat of a more illustrious lifter, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold in Tokyo four years ago that came against a feared Chinese star.

“A star is born,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR.

ALBERT IAN DELOS SANTOS

WEIGHTLIFTING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nats vie in major taekwondo events

Nats vie in major taekwondo events

15 hours ago
Reigning world junior champion Tachiana Keizha Mangin and Tokyo Olympian Kurt Bryan Barbosa banner the SMART/MVPSF Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas starts practice today

Gilas starts practice today

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone will preside in the national basketball team’s first practice in Upper Deck, Pasig, at 4 p.m....
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers repulse Chargers

Crossovers repulse Chargers

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Chery Tiggo went to Cess Robles as it turned back Akari, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 15-10, yesterday for its second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life 5150 set for Panglao return

Sun Life 5150 set for Panglao return

15 hours ago
Panglao Island comes alive once again as the Sun Life 5150 Bohol returns for another exhilarating showcase of speed, power...
Sports
fbtw

SGA defends Jones Cup

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The William Jones Cup International Basketball Tournament was founded in honor of the Englishman who served as FIBA’s secretary-general for 44 years.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Centeno falls short of World 8-Ball crown by one rack

Centeno falls short of World 8-Ball crown by one rack

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
In the end, it boiled down to that final rack.
Sports
fbtw
Ordu&ntilde;a, Magtubo shine in Rexona Metro Manila&nbsp;10 Miler&nbsp;Series Muntinlupa leg

Orduña, Magtubo shine in Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series Muntinlupa leg

2 hours ago
Jason Darrel Orduña continued to stamp his class in the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series 2025, topping...
Sports
fbtw
TapDMV gains Philippine media rights for Pacquiao-Barrios fight

TapDMV gains Philippine media rights for Pacquiao-Barrios fight

2 hours ago
Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV) on Monday announced that it has acquired all media rights for the Philippine distribution...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao laments Belga's absence as Painters get boot in Game 6 vs TNT

Guiao laments Belga's absence as Painters get boot in Game 6 vs TNT

3 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters missed out on another opportunity to barge into the finals after exiting the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with