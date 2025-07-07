Obiena to stage international pole vault tournament in Philippines

The Philippines's Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League athletics meeting in Keqiao, Shaoxing in China's eastern Zhejiang province on May 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A world-class pole vault competition will kick off in the Philippines in September.

Filipina Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena on Monday announced that the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge will be held at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati from September 20-21 this year.

This will bring top pole vaulters to the country to compete in the World Athletics-sanctioned event.

The competition will be held right after the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which will be held from September 13-21.

“We’re inviting the top pole vaulters. The dates are strategically placed after the world championships so we can expect high ranking athletes,” Obiena told reporters.

“We’re gonna announce it as the competition dates come closer.”

Obiena, the World No. 4 pole vaulter in the world, said it has been a dream of his to bring a world-class pole vault event to the Philippines.

Last year, the 29-year-old Obiena was supposed to hold a competition also on September 20th at the same venue.

But after announcing his fractured L5 vertebra, Obiena cancelled his entire season, as well as the competition.

And now, the competition may come to fruition, with him set to see action as well.

“Of course I’ll be there. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Obiena said.

“This is something I’ve been pushing. I’m thankful it;s finally happening. This event is something like a baby of mine, that I can finally see through. I’m not gonna miss this for the world.”

He added that while there is pressure to perform for him, he “cannot wait to jump in front of a home crowd.”

Since the event will be sanctioned by the World Athletics, ranking points will be given.