PSA Forum: Softball, horse racing, running take the spotlight

Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 1:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — A compact Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum is in store on Tuesday, July 8, as softball, horse racing and running are featured in the weekly public sports program at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Defending champion Team Manila-Philippines, which is set to compete in the 2025 PONY International Girls Softball World Series in McAllen, Texas set July 17-20, leads the three-part session that starts at 10:30 a.m.

Manila councilor Rafael “Che” Borromeo, coach Sheirylou Valenzuela, and team manager Giovanni Mapa will discuss the country’s bid for a third straight championship in the annual meet, where Team Manila under President and Executive VP Engr. Robert Evangelista, has been regularly representing the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Philippine Racing Commission Chairman Reli De Leon and organizers of the inaugural Asics Meta Time Trial at the Vermosa Sports Complex, make up the other part of the Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

De Leon will be with Metro Manila Turf Club Racing Manager Rondy Prado to promote two coming big stakes races, namely the Kings Cup and Prince Cup, this July and September in Malvar, Batangas.

SONAK Trading Marketing Manager Ishina Buxani and Faith So, on the other hand, will talk about the Asics Meta Time Trial featuring a 10km run where around 3,500 participants are expected to join.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

PSA FORUM
