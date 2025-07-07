OrduÃ±a, Magtubo shine in Rexona Metro ManilaÂ 10 MilerÂ Series Muntinlupa leg

Orduña, Magtubo shine in Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series Muntinlupa leg

This is now the third of the six-leg series, which will also go to Quezon City, Makati City, Paranaque City, and finally, in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Jason Darrel Orduña continued to stamp his class in the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series 2025, topping the 16K category anew in the Muntinlupa leg on Sunday.

Orduña, a consistent podium finisher in the first two legs and winner of the Manila leg, was the fastest once again as he clocked in at 53 minutes and 18 seconds in the route which traversed the scenic route around Filinvest City.

Edsel Moral was a distant second among the men as he crossed the line in 54:55, and James Aranas was third in 57:50.

Edna Magtubo, meanwhile, finally topped the women’s division with her time of one hour, six minutes, and 45 seconds, just one second ahead of second placer Jessa Mae Roda (1:06:56) and almost a minute in front of Maricar Camacho (1:07:38) in this race which has Rexona as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and has Summit as official hydration partner, ION+ as the official electrolyte partner, Olympic Village as redemption partner, and Filinvest City as venue partner.

Vincent Arvin Avestruz ruled the 10K race with his time of 34:03, nosing out runner-up Edgar Lee Jr. (34:04) by just one second, while not far behind was Mark Henry Astillero (34:38), as Asia Abucay Paraase topped the females with her time of 40:50, besting Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (41:36) and Lezarny Saniza (43:39)

Noli Torre finished first in the 5K race, clocking in at 17:04, better than Renz Cruz (17:44) and Mark Joshua Rabaya (18:04), while Shaira Mae Fantilaga also had the best time for the women with her 21:39, followed by Shiekhy Heart Supremo (21:49) and Princess Julie Bie (22:02).

The six-leg running series also has VYBE by BPI, Cream Silk, Clear Men, Close Up, Dove & Dove Hair, Knorr, Lady's Choice, Pond's, Selecta, Sunsilk, Surf and Vaseline as gold sponsors.