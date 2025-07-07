^

Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 12:40pm
TapDMV gains Philippine media rights for Pacquiao-Barrios fight

MANILA, Philippines – Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV) on Monday announced that it has acquired all media rights for the Philippine distribution of the fight between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 (July 20 Manila time) in Las Vegas.

The title bout marks Pacquiao’s official return to professional boxing after a four-year hiatus, putting the Filipino boxing icon back in the championship conversation once again.

TapDMV said it will manage all Philippine media distribution, delivering the fight live across pay-per-view, streaming, and television platforms to reach fans nationwide. 

“We’re honored to bring Manny Pacquiao’s return to professional boxing to Filipino viewers who have supported him throughout his remarkable career. Securing all rights to this fight reflects our commitment to world-class sports content, and we’re proud to deliver it with the reach and quality it deserves,” said Celinda de Guia, president and CEO of TapDMV.

Fans across the country can watch the fight on Tap Sports, available on SkyCable, Cignal, Cablelink, Samsung TV Plus, IwantTFC and titleholder.ph. It will also air on TV5, Tap DMV’s official free-to-air partner, with additional coverage on RPTV, One Sports, and One Sports+.

In addition, as the official Closed-Circuit partner for the fight, PAGCOR will broadcast the event in various Casino Filipino branches nationwide.

Fans can likewise have the option to watch the fight without ads via Pay-Per-View through various cable television providers or on the BlastTV App for only P499. As a special offer, TapDMV is offering a special Early Bird Rate of P399 for fans who will purchase the fight early on BlastTV. This promo is available until July 5.

"After being away from the ring for a few years, I’m excited to return to professional boxing and compete again. I’m grateful for the chance to represent the Philippines and bring pride to our country. This fight means a lot to me, and I’m glad Filipino fans will be able to watch it through TapDMV," said Pacquiao, who is set to compete in the 73rd professional bout of his storied boxing career.

The event will also showcase a stacked undercard, highlighted by a rematch between Tim Tszyu (25-2) and Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1) for the WBC and WBO Super Welterweight world titles, along with bitter rivals Angel Fierro (22-3-2) and Isaac Cruz (27-3-1).

 

Note: TAPDMV is a leading Philippine media company tjat partners with globally recognized entertainment content producers and sports properties to deliver branded television services utilizing multiple distribution platforms which include Free-To-Air, Pay Television, and Direct-To-Consumer through BlastTV. The company content portfolio includes UFC, WTA, NFL, NHL, LPGA Tour, Studio Universal, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown and WWE NXT.

