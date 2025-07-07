Ramos melts under pressure as Vincent snaps spell at International Series Morocco

MANILA, Philippines — A wobbly backside performance dashed whatever hopes Sean Ramos had nurtured for a Top 10 finish, as he crumbled with a closing 75 and tumbled to a share of 22nd in the International Series Morocco in North Africa late Sunday.

Ramos had looked poised for a career milestone after a strong third-round 70 catapulted him to joint 12th, raising hopes of a breakthrough finish in the $2-million championship — an event that serves as a gateway to the LIV Golf League. But those aspirations unraveled over a turbulent final nine holes at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course in Rabat.

After an early jolt with a double bogey on the tough par-4 No. 3, Ramos briefly recovered with birdies on two of the frontside’s par-5s (Nos. 5 and 8), salvaging a 36 at the turn. But his game collapsed down the stretch as he bogeyed Nos. 11, 15 and 17, surrendering any chance of a strong finish despite a birdie on the par-5 18th.

That back-nine 39 led to a final score of one-over 289, 11 shots off the winner, and dropped him into a 10-player logjam at 22nd place.

It was a frustrating outcome for the young Filipino, a one-time winner on the Philippine Golf Tour, whose weekend push had sparked promise for a major placement on the Asian Tour.

Ramos’ driver let him down from the outset — he hit just six fairways all day — and his irons didn’t fare much better, with only eight greens in regulation. Still, his short game remained a bright spot, as he needed just 27 putts and scrambled for six critical pars.

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, meanwhile, put on a clinic in composure and clutch shot-making to snap a three-year title drought. He closed with a gritty two-under 70 to finish with a 14-under 278 total, winning by four strokes and pocketing the top prize of $360,000.

It was far from a walk in the park for the 2022 International Series England champion. With contenders falling away one by one on the demanding par-73 layout, Vincent leaned on his mental toughness, shaking off a two-birdie, two-bogey frontside with a scorching windup — birdies on three of his last four holes sealed the deal.

Remarkably, he hit all but one green in regulation on the final day.

Thailand’s Danthai Boonma surged into solo second with a 68 for a 282 total, while New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia, American Peter Uihlein, and Australia’s Maverick Antcliff shared third at 283 after respective rounds of 69, 71 and 72.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban ballooned to a 77 and fell to joint 40th at 292, while Miguel Tabuena limped home with a 75 to finish tied for 56th at 296.

Ramos still pocketed $18,272 (approximately ?1 million), but he’ll likely walk away thinking about what could have been — especially after standing on the 10th tee with a real shot at a Top 10 finish. One wayward swing after another turned promise into pain, showing just how quickly things can turn on a championship Sunday.