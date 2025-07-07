Gilas starts practice today

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas head coach Tim Cone will preside in the national basketball team’s first practice in Upper Deck, Pasig, at 4 p.m. today but isn’t expecting perfect attendance from the pool with Justin Brownlee, AJ Edu and Kevin Quiambao still abroad.

Assistant coach and team manager Richard del Rosario said yesterday no practice players were invited yet although Cone had previously mentioned while there are no additions to the pool, he will invite players to fill out for those still engaged in the PBA playoffs.

Brownlee is cleared to play for Gilas, dodging a FIBA suspension despite testing positive for a prohibited substance in a World Anti-Doping Agency examination after a FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game against New Zealand in Manila last November. He was issued a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

“A TUE ensures that players can be treated for medical conditions even if the treatment involves using a prohibited substance or method while avoiding the risk of being sanctioned,” noted FIBA.

“A TUE allows you to use the medication or method as it will not afford you a competitive advantage but rather ensure you can compete in a proper state of health.” It was certified that Brownlee took the substance out of competition.

Cone said he will experiment with Monday and Tuesday sessions before calling for the first regular practice on July 20. Gilas will face the Macau Black Bears in a send-off game on July 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before proceeding to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the FIBA Asia Cup on Aug. 5-17.

Cone brought in Troy Rosario to the pool early this year but he wasn’t activated to play in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers to rest a banged-up knee. Kai Sotto is recovering from ACL surgery and Mason Amos, the only collegian in the pool, is in La Salle’s roster for the World University Challenge in Tokyo on Aug. 9-11. Naturalized stand-in Ange Kouame is hoping to someday be classified as a local. Quiambao is in the US hoping to break into the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 10-20. Others in the pool are Dwight Ramos, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Carl Tamayo, Chris Newsome, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Brownlee and Edu.

Gilas is in Group D with Chinese-Taipei, New Zealand and Iraq in the FIBA Asia Cup preliminaries. First game is against Chinese-Taipei on Aug. 6 then New Zealand on Aug. 8 and Iraq on Aug. 10. The No. 1 team will be seeded into the quarterfinals while No. 2 and No. 3 will play off against No. 2 and No. 3 from Group C to advance. Group C teams are China, Jordan, India and Saudi Arabia.