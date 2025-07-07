^

Sports

Gilas starts practice today

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Gilas starts practice today
Gilas head coach Tim Cone
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas head coach Tim Cone will preside in the national basketball team’s first practice in Upper Deck, Pasig, at 4 p.m. today but isn’t expecting perfect attendance from the pool with Justin Brownlee, AJ Edu and Kevin Quiambao still abroad.

Assistant coach and team manager Richard del Rosario said yesterday no practice players were invited yet although Cone had previously mentioned while there are no additions to the pool, he will invite players to fill out for those still engaged in the PBA playoffs.

Brownlee is cleared to play for Gilas, dodging a FIBA suspension despite testing positive for a prohibited substance in a World Anti-Doping Agency examination after a FIBA Asia Cup qualifying game against New Zealand in Manila last November. He was issued a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

“A TUE ensures that players can be treated for medical conditions even if the treatment involves using a prohibited substance or method while avoiding the risk of being sanctioned,” noted FIBA.

“A TUE allows you to use the medication or method as it will not afford you a competitive advantage but rather ensure you can compete in a proper state of health.” It was certified that Brownlee took the substance out of competition.

Cone said he will experiment with Monday and Tuesday sessions before calling for the first regular practice on July 20. Gilas will face the Macau Black Bears in a send-off game on July 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before proceeding to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the FIBA Asia Cup on Aug. 5-17.

Cone brought in Troy Rosario to the pool early this year but he wasn’t activated to play in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers to rest a banged-up knee. Kai Sotto is recovering from ACL surgery and Mason Amos, the only collegian in the pool, is in La Salle’s roster for the World University Challenge in Tokyo on Aug. 9-11. Naturalized stand-in Ange Kouame is hoping to someday be classified as a local. Quiambao is in the US hoping to break into the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 10-20. Others in the pool are Dwight Ramos, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Carl Tamayo, Chris Newsome, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Brownlee and Edu.

Gilas is in Group D with Chinese-Taipei, New Zealand and Iraq in the FIBA Asia Cup preliminaries. First game is against Chinese-Taipei on Aug. 6 then New Zealand on Aug. 8 and Iraq on Aug. 10. The No. 1 team will be seeded into the quarterfinals while No. 2 and No. 3 will play off against No. 2 and No. 3 from Group C to advance. Group C teams are China, Jordan, India and Saudi Arabia.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tenorio hits game-winner as Gin Kings stay alive vs Beermen

Tenorio hits game-winner as Gin Kings stay alive vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Miracles can, indeed, happen.  
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

12 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Abra battered their opponents to keep the top spots, while Pangasinan tripped Basilan on Saturday to regain...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women lose steam vs Chinese Taipei to end Jones Cup stint

Gilas women lose steam vs Chinese Taipei to end Jones Cup stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women exited like how it started with another defeat to host Chinese Taipei, this time absorbing a 76-57 loss...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nothing is cast in stone just yet, but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a roster spot...
Sports
fbtw
Mapua's Escamis upbeat on NCAA title defense despite key departures

Mapua's Escamis upbeat on NCAA title defense despite key departures

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite “problems” even before their NCAA basketball championship defense, Mapua Cardinals star Clint Escamis...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manny Pacquiao picks friend Mark Wahlberg to tell his story in a biopic

Manny Pacquiao picks friend Mark Wahlberg to tell his story in a biopic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
If boxing legend Manny Pacquiao ever decides to do another biopic, he says he would entrust its production to his good friend,...
Sports
fbtw
Copok seeks crown amid tough JPGT South Pacific challengers

Copok seeks crown amid tough JPGT South Pacific challengers

12 hours ago
After a scrambling third-place finish at Del Monte and a rousing runner-up effort at Pueblo de Oro, Armand Copok is eyeing...
Sports
fbtw
5150 Bohol triathlon returns for fourth edition

5150 Bohol triathlon returns for fourth edition

13 hours ago
Panglao Island comes alive once again as the Sun Life 5150 Bohol returns for another exhilarating showcase of speed, power...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos clings to Top 10 holes after shaky finish

Ramos clings to Top 10 holes after shaky finish

By Jan Veran | 13 hours ago
Sean Ramos stumbled late but birdied the final hole to salvage a three-under 70 and keep his Top 10 bid alive in the International...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with