Crossovers repulse Chargers

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Crossovers repulse Chargers
Robles struck like a lightning with a match-high 23 points including 21 on kills while presiding over the team’s defense with 15 receptions, 10 digs and two blocks as the Crossovers stayed unbeaten in Pool B in two outings.
MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo went to Cess Robles as it turned back Akari, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 15-10, yesterday for its second straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Ynares Center Montalban.

Robles struck like a lightning with a match-high 23 points including 21 on kills while presiding over the team’s defense with 15 receptions, 10 digs and two blocks as the Crossovers stayed unbeaten in Pool B in two outings.

It came just a day after surviving Capital1, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12, 28-26, when Chery Tiggo had another slow start.

“Our game yesterday (Saturday) served as a motivation,” said the power-spiking Robles, who dropped 17 hits in that conference debut.

Chery Tiggo coach Norman Miguel liked how his team is developing.

“Two games, two wins. These wins were big for us so I’m very happy,” he said.

The Chargers appeared motivated early following their 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 17-15 squeaker over the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles the day before after seizing the opening set.

