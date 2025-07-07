^

Sports

Sun Life 5150 set for Panglao return

The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Panglao Island comes alive once again as the Sun Life 5150 Bohol returns for another exhilarating showcase of speed, power and endurance, with nearly a thousand athletes set to compete across various age-group divisions.

On its fourth staging, the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event fires off Sunday, capping a weekend filled with high-energy racing for both beginners and seasoned triathletes.

Organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., the 5150 series continues to serve as the ideal entry point into triathlon, offering a platform for athletes to build confidence or progress toward more demanding IRONMAN events.

Irienold Reig, Jr. and Erika Burgos are expected to headline the stellar field, with the former eyeing back-to-back titles in the men’s overall division and the latter gunning for a historic third straight crown in the distaff side.

