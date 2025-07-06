^

Sports

Tenorio hits game-winner as Gin Kings stay alive vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 7:56pm
Tenorio hits game-winner as Gin Kings stay alive vs Beermen
Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio (5) shoots a floater over the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during Game 6 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals Sunday at the Big Dome.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Miracles can, indeed, happen.

With their backs against the wall, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings never said die and forced a do-or-die Game 7 against the San Miguel Beermen in Game 6 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series, 88-87, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in.

LA Tenorio saved the day for the Gin Kings, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining to help force Game 7.

He played just nine minutes and 40 seconds in the contest, finishing with 11 points in the game, all of it coming in the fourth quarter.

But none was bigger than the go-ahead shot he made with 3.1 seconds remaining.

“Miracles do happen. We were grasping for straws out there all game long… We turn to our veteran, our leader, and he made the big plays down the stretch,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said after the game.

"You know, LA's presence out there just allowed us to make big plays down the stretch and obviously the big shot. But, it was a lot more than just that big shot. It was plays before that that kept us in the game," he added. 

With San Miguel leading by two, 87-85, with 11.1 seconds remaining following a split from the line by June Mar Fajardo, Tenorio’s name was called anew.

Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson drove the ball to the basket and kicked it out to Tenorio, who was sitting on the wing. Tenorio then attempted a triple over the outstretched arms of Jericho Cruz, and kept his follow through as the ball kissed the nylon.

And as the Gin Kings grabbed the lead, Tenorio and the whole Big Dome erupted.
San Miguel had the chance to grab the win, but CJ Perez’s 4-pointer missed the mark as time expired.

Thompson led Ginebra with 17 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Japeth Aguilar had 16 markers and four boards. Stephen Holt, Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos each had 12 points.

Mar Fajardo powered the Beermen with 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Perez added 15 points, while Don Trollano and Rodney Brondial chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.

The Gin Kings trailed by nine points in the fourth quarter, 71-80, as San Miguel pounced on the attack.

But Ginebra, banking on Tenorio’s spark, unleashed a 14-3 run capped by a layup by Troy Rosario.

Costly misses and turnovers by the winning team, however, led San Miguel to a slim 87-85 lead with 11.1 seconds remaining following a split from the line by Fajardo.

This then set the stage for Tenorio’s game-winner.

Game 7 will be on Wednesday, 5 p.m., at the same venue.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

7 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Abra battered their opponents to keep the top spots, while Pangasinan tripped Basilan on Saturday to regain...
Sports
fbtw
Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women kissed its Jones Cup championship aspirations goodbye after falling against Japan Universiade, 94-74,...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nothing is cast in stone just yet, but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a roster spot...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

2 days ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz into Wimbledon last 16 as Sabalenka outlasts Raducanu

Alcaraz into Wimbledon last 16 as Sabalenka outlasts Raducanu

1 day ago
 Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the Wimbledon last 16 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) before...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record

13 hours ago
Kenya's three-time reigning Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon improved her own 1,500m world record on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
PSG set up Club World Cup semi clash with Mbappe's Real Madrid

PSG set up Club World Cup semi clash with Mbappe's Real Madrid

13 hours ago
Nine-man Paris Saint-Germain set up a Club World Cup semifinal clash against their former superstar striker Kylian Mbappe...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Sabalenka stay safe

Alcaraz, Sabalenka stay safe

21 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the Wimbledon Last 16 on Friday before women’s top seed Aryna...
Sports
fbtw
Kevin Quiambao pursues NBA dream

Kevin Quiambao pursues NBA dream

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Nothing is cast in stone just yet but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a spot in the 2025...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo wears down Capital1

Chery Tiggo wears down Capital1

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Chery Tiggo cleared the cobwebs from their long break and scored a 20-25, 25-23, 25-12, 28-26 victory over Capital1 yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with