Tenorio hits game-winner as Gin Kings stay alive vs Beermen

Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio (5) shoots a floater over the defense of the San Miguel Beermen during Game 6 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Miracles can, indeed, happen.

With their backs against the wall, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings never said die and forced a do-or-die Game 7 against the San Miguel Beermen in Game 6 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series, 88-87, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in.

LA Tenorio saved the day for the Gin Kings, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining to help force Game 7.

He played just nine minutes and 40 seconds in the contest, finishing with 11 points in the game, all of it coming in the fourth quarter.

But none was bigger than the go-ahead shot he made with 3.1 seconds remaining.

“Miracles do happen. We were grasping for straws out there all game long… We turn to our veteran, our leader, and he made the big plays down the stretch,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said after the game.

"You know, LA's presence out there just allowed us to make big plays down the stretch and obviously the big shot. But, it was a lot more than just that big shot. It was plays before that that kept us in the game," he added.

With San Miguel leading by two, 87-85, with 11.1 seconds remaining following a split from the line by June Mar Fajardo, Tenorio’s name was called anew.

Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson drove the ball to the basket and kicked it out to Tenorio, who was sitting on the wing. Tenorio then attempted a triple over the outstretched arms of Jericho Cruz, and kept his follow through as the ball kissed the nylon.

And as the Gin Kings grabbed the lead, Tenorio and the whole Big Dome erupted.

San Miguel had the chance to grab the win, but CJ Perez’s 4-pointer missed the mark as time expired.

Thompson led Ginebra with 17 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, while Japeth Aguilar had 16 markers and four boards. Stephen Holt, Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos each had 12 points.

Mar Fajardo powered the Beermen with 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Perez added 15 points, while Don Trollano and Rodney Brondial chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.

The Gin Kings trailed by nine points in the fourth quarter, 71-80, as San Miguel pounced on the attack.

But Ginebra, banking on Tenorio’s spark, unleashed a 14-3 run capped by a layup by Troy Rosario.

Costly misses and turnovers by the winning team, however, led San Miguel to a slim 87-85 lead with 11.1 seconds remaining following a split from the line by Fajardo.

This then set the stage for Tenorio’s game-winner.

Game 7 will be on Wednesday, 5 p.m., at the same venue.