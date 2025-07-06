^

Sports

Gilas women lose steam vs Chinese Taipei to end Jones Cup stint

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 6:46pm
Gilas women lose steam vs Chinese Taipei to end Jones Cup stint
Gilas women's Vanessa de Jesus (left) and Naomi Panganiban (right)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women exited like how it started with another defeat to host Chinese Taipei, this time absorbing a 76-57 loss to Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation at the close of the 2025 Women’s Jones Cup Sunday in Taiwan.

The Filipinas faltered in crunch time anew after a decent start to finish its campaign with a 1-4 slate in the six-team tourney at No. 5 after scoring a fourth-place finish last year.

Gilas’ lone win came against Southeast Asian neighbor Thailand, 83-66.

The Filipina caters folded to the Chinese Taipei national team in their debut, 85-59; South Korean national team, 80-58; and reigning champion Japan Universiade, 94-74.

Vanessa De Jesus and Naomi Natalie Panganiban were the only double-digit scorers for Gilas with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Jack Animam, after hauling down double-doubles in the last three games, had seven points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Like its good start against Japan, Gilas women took a 32-30 cushion at the half but got outscored by the developmental team, 46-25, in the second half.

Gilas now shifts its focus to the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in a bid to stay in the elite Division A.

The Nationals will slug it out against stronger and bigger opponents in host and reigning titlist China, runner-up Japan, third-placer Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Lebanon and Division B winner Indonesia in the Asian tourney on July 13 to 20 in Shenzhen, China.

The Philippines will host the next edition in 2027 as announced by FIBA earlier this week.

BASKETBALL

GILAS WOMEN

WILLIAM JONES CUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

7 hours ago
Nueva Ecija and Abra battered their opponents to keep the top spots, while Pangasinan tripped Basilan on Saturday to regain...
Sports
fbtw
Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women kissed its Jones Cup championship aspirations goodbye after falling against Japan Universiade, 94-74,...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nothing is cast in stone just yet, but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a roster spot...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

2 days ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz into Wimbledon last 16 as Sabalenka outlasts Raducanu

Alcaraz into Wimbledon last 16 as Sabalenka outlasts Raducanu

1 day ago
 Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the Wimbledon last 16 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) before...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos clings to Top 10 holes after shaky finish

Ramos clings to Top 10 holes after shaky finish

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Sean Ramos stumbled late but birdied the final hole to salvage a three-under 70 and keep his Top 10 bid alive in the International...
Sports
fbtw
Mangin banners SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in Chuncheon Korea Open

Mangin banners SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in Chuncheon Korea Open

9 hours ago
 Reigning world junior champion Tachiana Keizha Mangin and Tokyo Olympian Kurt Bryan Barbosa banner a strong SMART/MVPSF...
Sports
fbtw
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record

13 hours ago
Kenya's three-time reigning Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon improved her own 1,500m world record on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
PSG set up Club World Cup semi clash with Mbappe's Real Madrid

PSG set up Club World Cup semi clash with Mbappe's Real Madrid

13 hours ago
Nine-man Paris Saint-Germain set up a Club World Cup semifinal clash against their former superstar striker Kylian Mbappe...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with