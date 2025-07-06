Gilas women lose steam vs Chinese Taipei to end Jones Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women exited like how it started with another defeat to host Chinese Taipei, this time absorbing a 76-57 loss to Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation at the close of the 2025 Women’s Jones Cup Sunday in Taiwan.

The Filipinas faltered in crunch time anew after a decent start to finish its campaign with a 1-4 slate in the six-team tourney at No. 5 after scoring a fourth-place finish last year.

Gilas’ lone win came against Southeast Asian neighbor Thailand, 83-66.

The Filipina caters folded to the Chinese Taipei national team in their debut, 85-59; South Korean national team, 80-58; and reigning champion Japan Universiade, 94-74.

Vanessa De Jesus and Naomi Natalie Panganiban were the only double-digit scorers for Gilas with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Jack Animam, after hauling down double-doubles in the last three games, had seven points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Like its good start against Japan, Gilas women took a 32-30 cushion at the half but got outscored by the developmental team, 46-25, in the second half.

Gilas now shifts its focus to the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in a bid to stay in the elite Division A.

The Nationals will slug it out against stronger and bigger opponents in host and reigning titlist China, runner-up Japan, third-placer Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Lebanon and Division B winner Indonesia in the Asian tourney on July 13 to 20 in Shenzhen, China.

The Philippines will host the next edition in 2027 as announced by FIBA earlier this week.