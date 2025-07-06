Copok seeks crown amid tough JPGT South Pacific challengers

MANILA, Philippines -- After a scrambling third-place finish at Del Monte and a rousing runner-up effort at Pueblo de Oro, Armand Copok is eyeing nothing less than the top podium finish as he heads into the ICTSI South Pacific Junior PGT Championship in Davao.

The talented shotmaker from Cagayan de Oro knows what lies ahead, aware of the stern test posed by the South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates course and the challenge from a cast of hungry, homegrown talents looking to assert their edge in local conditions.

Set to unwrap on Wednesday, July 9, the third leg of the four-stage Mindanao swing of the Visayas-Mindanao Series promises fireworks as Mindanao bets aim to reestablish their dominance after snaring two wins at Del Monte and coming up empty at Pueblo.

Still, Copok enters the 54-hole tournament in the boys’ 15-18 age category riding a wave of confidence, his game finally clicking into place after months of fine-tuning. The 16-year-old British School Manila standout showcased his newfound form with a blistering, bogey-free three-under 69 in the final round at Pueblo – and the lowest of the division that week.

That late surge saw him climb from seventh to second behind the streaking Alexis Nailga, who completed a rare three-leg sweep. But for Copok, the final round wasn’t just a comeback – it was a statement.

But a formidable cast awaits, especially from Davao’s top bets. Adrian Bisera, Matthew Reyes, Caleb Go, Stuarto Co, AJ Wacan, Felix Bula III and Angelo Curayag headline the premier division’s local contenders, alongside Cebu’s Eric Jeon and CDO’s Seth Santos.

Apart from the coveted individual titles, ranking points are also at stake in the race to the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals. To qualify, participants must compete in at least three of the seven events in each series, with the top four players per division advancing to the October 7-10 finale at The Country Club in Laguna, where they’ll test their mettle against Luzon’s best.

Meanwhile, intense battles are also brewing across five other age divisions, including the boys’ and girls’ 7-10 and 11-14 categories, and girls’ 15-18 class.

Mactan leg winner Brittany Tamayo of South Cotabato braces for a showdown with Del Monte leg champion Kimberly Baroquillo for the girls’ 11-14 crown, with Cebu’s Zuri Bagaloyos, General Santos City’s Julia Movilla, Bukidnon’s Yvonne Colim, and locals Coleen Ang, Solana Molde and Ayla Pavadora also in the hunt.

Soleil Molde, who triumphed in the girls’ 7-10 class at Del Monte but skipped the Pueblo leg, returns on home soil, eager for a second title. She will be challenged by Mactan leg winner Eliana Mendoza.