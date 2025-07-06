5150 Bohol triathlon returns for fourth edition

MANILA, Philippines -- Panglao Island comes alive once again as the Sun Life 5150 Bohol returns for another exhilarating showcase of speed, power and endurance, with nearly a thousand athletes set to compete across various age-group divisions and the overall championship.

Now on its fourth staging, the Olympic-distance race – consisting of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run – fires off on Sunday, July 13, capping off a weekend filled with high-energy racing for both beginners and seasoned triathletes.

Organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc., the 5150 series continues to serve as the ideal entry point into triathlon, offering a platform for athletes to build confidence or progress toward more demanding IRONMAN events.

Irienold Reig, Jr. and Erika Burgos are expected to headline the stellar field, with the former eyeing back-to-back titles in the men’s overall division and the latter gunning for a historic third straight crown in the distaff side.

Alongside the overall titles, age-group championships will also be contested in categories ranging from 15-19 to 65-69, making the event as inclusive as it is competitive. The event is presented by Sun Life Philippines as part of its ongoing commitment to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Filipinos.

Adding excitement to the race weekend is the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a shorter-distance event set over a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, tailored for beginners and aspiring triathletes. S2 also attracts seasoned competitors looking for a fresh challenge in a compact format.

For details and registration, visit ironman.com/races/5150-bohol/register or ironman.com/races/5150-bohol/sunrise-sprint.

The race has evolved into more than just a test of physical endurance – it’s now a vibrant celebration that brings together athletes, families and fitness communities, with Panglao emerging as a premier race-cation destination.

“Whether you’re chasing a personal record or crossing your very first finish line, Sun Life will be cheering for you every step of the way. Our purpose is to help Filipinos live healthier lives, and that’s what fuels the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon. We aim to inspire movement and bring people together,” said Carla Gonzales-Chong, Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer.

The week-long festivities kick off with the 5150 athlete race briefing at 12 p.m. Monday, with the video to be posted on the official 5150 Bohol Facebook page.

Athlete training and preparation will continue over the next three days, leading up to Friday’s check-in and timing chip release, alongside the opening of the 5150 and Sunrise Sprint Expo Open.

A mandatory race briefing for both events is set on Saturday, following the joint media conference at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Sunrise Sprint will feature a rolling start at 5:50 a.m. at the Bellevue Resort beachfront, with cutoff times set at 30 minutes for the swim, two hours for the bike (from the last wave start), and three hours for the run. For the Sun Life 5150 Bohol, the rolling start is scheduled at 6:20 a.m., with cutoff times of one hour for the swim, three hours and 30 minutes for the bike, and five hours and 30 minutes for the run.