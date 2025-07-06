Mangin banners SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in Chuncheon Korea Open

Led by world junior champion Tachiana Keizha Mangin (standing far left), the Philippine taekwondo team members and officials pose prior to a recent training session.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning world junior champion Tachiana Keizha Mangin and Tokyo Olympian Kurt Bryan Barbosa banner a strong SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team that will compete in two tournaments in South Korea from July 9-17.

Mangin, 17, returns to the city of her biggest triumph so far when she and other battle-tested members of the Philippine team compete in the Chuncheon Korea Open Taekwondo Championships (for poomsae and kyorugi) at the Songam Sports Town Air Dome.

Just like in her riveting 2-1 win against Korean Kim Hyang Gi last year, the lanky but speedy Mangin competes in the -49kg, while Barbosa vies in the -54kg category.

Before the Philippine jins take part in the Chuncheon Korea Open, the Philippine Taekwondo Association said Paris Paralympian Allain Keanu Ganapin will participate in the Gangwon-Chuncheon World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge starting on July 11.

Other members of the kyorugi (free sparring) team that is backed by the PhilippineSports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo are Reymundo CalambaIII (-54kg), AljenAynaga (-58kg), Kurt Mykel Curata, (-58kg), Kenneth RileyBuenavides (-63kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (-63kg), Nusair Lao (-68kg), Dave Cea(-74kg), Carl Justine Williams (-74kg) and Justin Mark Agno (-80 kg).

Aside from Mangin, other members of the women’s team are Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Caitlin Julia Carlos (-46kg), Rizza Rose Collado (-49kg), Baby Jessica Canabal(-53kg), Laizel Angela Abucay (-57kg), Czarina Mae Danganan (-57kg), Jubilee Briones (-62kg), Merica Lillyn Chan (-62kg) and Laila Delo (-67kg).

Comprising the poomsae (forms) team are 2023 Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez, Rodolfo Reyes Jr. Ian Matthew Corton, King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape, Joaquin Dominic Tuzon, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Janna Dominique Oliva, Zyka Angelica Santiago and Stella Nicole Yape.

The South Korea event is part of team’s preparation for the World Taekwondo Championships scheduled on October 24-30, 2025 in Wuxi, China, and the SEA Games in Bangkok this Decmber.

Heading the delegation is former top player Roberto Cruz, while tasked to call the shots for the teams are Rani Ann Ortega, Christian Al Dela Cruz, Kirstie Elaine Alora and Gershon Bautista.