^

Sports

Mangin banners SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in Chuncheon Korea Open

Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 11:59am
Mangin banners SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in Chuncheon Korea Open
Led by world junior champion Tachiana Keizha Mangin (standing far left), the Philippine taekwondo team members and officials pose prior to a recent training session.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning world junior champion Tachiana Keizha Mangin and Tokyo Olympian Kurt Bryan Barbosa banner a strong SMART/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team that will compete in two tournaments in South Korea from July 9-17.

Mangin, 17, returns to the city of her biggest triumph so far when she and other battle-tested members of the Philippine team compete in the Chuncheon Korea Open Taekwondo Championships (for poomsae and kyorugi) at the Songam Sports Town Air Dome.

Just like in her riveting 2-1 win against Korean Kim Hyang Gi last year, the lanky but speedy Mangin competes in the -49kg, while Barbosa vies in the -54kg category.

Before the Philippine jins take part in the Chuncheon Korea Open, the Philippine Taekwondo Association said Paris Paralympian Allain Keanu Ganapin will participate in the Gangwon-Chuncheon World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge starting on July 11.

Other members of the kyorugi (free sparring) team that is backed by the PhilippineSports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo are Reymundo CalambaIII (-54kg), AljenAynaga (-58kg), Kurt Mykel Curata, (-58kg), Kenneth RileyBuenavides (-63kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (-63kg), Nusair Lao (-68kg), Dave Cea(-74kg), Carl Justine Williams (-74kg) and Justin Mark Agno (-80 kg).

Aside from Mangin, other members of the women’s team are Clarence Sarza (-46kg), Caitlin Julia Carlos (-46kg), Rizza Rose Collado (-49kg), Baby Jessica Canabal(-53kg), Laizel Angela Abucay (-57kg), Czarina Mae Danganan (-57kg), Jubilee Briones (-62kg), Merica Lillyn Chan (-62kg) and Laila Delo (-67kg).

Comprising the poomsae (forms) team are 2023 Asian Games bronze medalist Patrick King Perez, Rodolfo Reyes Jr. Ian Matthew Corton, King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape, Joaquin Dominic Tuzon, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Janna Dominique Oliva, Zyka Angelica Santiago and Stella Nicole Yape.

The South Korea event is part of team’s preparation for the World Taekwondo Championships scheduled on October 24-30, 2025 in Wuxi, China, and the SEA Games in Bangkok this Decmber.

Heading the delegation is former top player Roberto Cruz, while tasked to call the shots for the teams are Rani Ann Ortega, Christian Al Dela Cruz, Kirstie Elaine Alora and Gershon Bautista.

TAEKWONDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSG set up Club World Cup semi clash with Mbappe's Real Madrid

PSG set up Club World Cup semi clash with Mbappe's Real Madrid

5 hours ago
Nine-man Paris Saint-Germain set up a Club World Cup semifinal clash against their former superstar striker Kylian Mbappe...
Sports
fbtw
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record

5 hours ago
Kenya's three-time reigning Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon improved her own 1,500m world record on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Good Fortune for Manny

Good Fortune for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday Manny Pacquiao is ready to go 12 rounds in battling...
Sports
fbtw
Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women kissed its Jones Cup championship aspirations goodbye after falling against Japan Universiade, 94-74,...
Sports
fbtw
'I was living my dream': Eala cherishes Wimbledon debut

'I was living my dream': Eala cherishes Wimbledon debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala relished the opportunity to fulfill a dream for herself and the country, following her...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Will TNT, SMB seal deal?

Will TNT, SMB seal deal?

13 hours ago
Is it time for a fiery duel for the PBA’s crown jewel between Season 49’s winningest team and the league’s...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz, Sabalenka stay safe

Alcaraz, Sabalenka stay safe

13 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the Wimbledon Last 16 on Friday before women’s top seed Aryna...
Sports
fbtw
Kevin Quiambao pursues NBA dream

Kevin Quiambao pursues NBA dream

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Nothing is cast in stone just yet but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a spot in the 2025...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo wears down Capital1

Chery Tiggo wears down Capital1

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Chery Tiggo cleared the cobwebs from their long break and scored a 20-25, 25-23, 25-12, 28-26 victory over Capital1 yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with