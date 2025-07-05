Filipinas beat Hong Kong, advance to Asian Cup

The Filipinas celebrate after punching their ticket to the Asian Cup.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines sealed its entry into the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup with a sweep-completing 1-0 win over Hong Kong at the conclusion of the Group G Qualifiers in Cambodia Saturday.

Needing only a draw to advance on the strength of smashing romps over Saudi Arabia (3-0) and host Cambodia (6-0), the Filipinas still went all out for maximum points against the last team that stood in their way and got the job done.

Chandler McDaniel scored on a low shot off a delivery from Alexa Pino just four minutes in to put the Pinay booters on the front foot early.

Hong Kong frustrated the Philippines’ relentless hunt for more goals and even forced a couple of saves from Olivia McDaniel but in the end, McDaniel’s early strike proved enough for the Filipinas to meet their target.

With nine points, the spotless Pinay booters beat HK (four points on 1-1-1 win-draw-loss card) for the lone Asian Cup ticket allotted for the Group G winner.

“The team had a goal, which was to win all three games and do the best we absolutely could and I think that’s exactly what we did,” said goal-scorer McDaniel.

"Playing three games in six days is always hard but we showed a lot of heart and came out and showed we deserve to be back (in the Women's Asian Cup)," she added.

The Filipinas joined the seeded teams – host Australia, 2022 champion China, 2002 runner-up Korea and 2022 third placer Japan – as well as Group C victor Bangladesh in the Continental showpiece.

In the 2022 edition, the Filipinas finished fourth en route to their historic stint in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Securing a trip to Australia bodes well for Marc Torcaso’s charges as they’re now in play for the six slots to the 2027 global meet that will be on the line in the Asian tilt.