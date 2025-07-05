Japan ends Gilas women's Jones Cup title hopes

Gilas Pilipinas' Naomi Panganiban (left) and Jack Animam (right) produced for the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women kissed its Jones Cup championship aspirations goodbye after falling against Japan Universiade, 94-74, Saturday in Taiwan.

Needing a win to keep its title hopes alive, the Philippines was obliterated in the second half by the unbeaten Japanese squad.

Gilas thus dropped to a 1-3 win-loss record, while their opponents remained perfect through four games.

Five players from Japan finished in double figures, led by Maika Miura, who had 12 points. Suzuno Higuchi, Ufuoma Tanaka, Haru Owaki and Azusa Asahina had 11 markers apiece for the winning team.

The game was tight through the first two quarters, with the Philippines even leading by two, 46-44, at the half.

But Japan found its rhythm in the third quarter, shooting 9-of-16 from the field while keeping Gilas on a 5-of-15 clip to turn things around and take a 66-58 lead heading to the fourth.

The Japanese squad continued to pour it in the final frame, making all of their eight 2-point attempts while hitting three of their 13 3-point tries to bury the Philippines’ hopes.

They outscored Gilas 50-28 in the second half.

Takako Sato chipped in nine pointd, while Mona Tateyama and Yuka Fujisawa had seven markers each.

Jack Animam paced Gilas with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Naomi Pangabinan added 14 markers. Louna Ozar contributed 11 points and three rebounds for the Philippines.

The Philippines will round up its Jones Cup campaign against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.