^

Sports

Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 2:30pm
Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint
Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao (28) gestures to the bench during the Philippines' clash against Hong Kong on Sunday, November 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
(FIBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Nothing is cast in stone just yet, but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a roster spot for the 2025 NBA Summer League on July 10-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quiambao arrived in Sacramento, California the other day and did not waste time by plunging into camp right away with renowned trainers.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward had personal practice sessions and scrimmages with other prospects as well.

With Quiambao starting his journey in Sacramento, where former Gilas captain Jimmy Alapag also serves as assistant coach, multiple reports claimed that he has been signed by the Kings for the Summer League.

But Quiambao was quick to shoot down rumors, staying the course of the process should he truly land a spot in any NBA team.

“No Instagram stories for the rest of the trip. Fake news all over the place,” said Quiambao.

Quiambao is hoping to follow the steps of Gilas teammate Kai Sotto, who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Summer League but suited up for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League before finding his home in the Japan B. League.

The 24-year-old La Salle product is coming off an explosive debut year in his international pro league with the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League with all-around averages of 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Prior to that, he notched back-to-back Season MVP awards in the UAAP with the Green Archers on top of a championship and Finals MVP plum in Season 86.

He recently signed an extension with Goyang until 2027 but with the KBL still in the offseason, Quiambao is shooting his shot in the NBA starting with the Summer League.

Quiambao’s US camp is also part of his personal preparations for another tour of duty with Gilas in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup from August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.

BASKETBALL

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

NBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles
play

Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached the end of the road in her Wimbledon debut.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic wins, dances; Swiatek advances

Djokovic wins, dances; Swiatek advances

15 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour brings action to Montalban

PVL on Tour brings action to Montalban

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
ZUS Coffee and Chery Tiggo get a piece of the action when they battle Akari and Capital1, respectively, today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao upbeat on chances vs TNT after Painters avoid elimination in Game 5

Guiao upbeat on chances vs TNT after Painters avoid elimination in Game 5

4 hours ago
Just when history was repeating itself, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters showed signs of learning from their past mistakes...
Sports
fbtw
Kipyegon, Duplantis, Thompson highlight Eugene Diamond League

Kipyegon, Duplantis, Thompson highlight Eugene Diamond League

5 hours ago
 Faith Kipyegon's return to the 1,500m, Armand Duplantis's bid for a 13th pole vault world record and 100m fields...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women bow to Koreans in Jones Cup

Gilas women bow to Koreans in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women bowed to powerhouse South Korea, 80-58, in the 2025 Women’s Jones Cup yesterday at the Taipei...
Sports
fbtw
ROS not giving up

ROS not giving up

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
On its third try in Season 49, Rain or Shine stopped TNT from closing out their semifinal duel in a Game 5 while it kept its...
Sports
fbtw

Pinay booters tackle Hong Kong

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
he Philippines trains its sights on a return trip to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it duels with Hong Kong today in the final day of the Qualifiers in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Nu&ntilde;ez shines in 8-under chess

Nuñez shines in 8-under chess

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipina chess prodigy Kassie Nuñez lit up the Philippines’ dimming campaign after seizing the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with