Quiambao buckles down to work in US, eyes NBA Summer League stint

Gilas Pilipinas' Kevin Quiambao (28) gestures to the bench during the Philippines' clash against Hong Kong on Sunday, November 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Nothing is cast in stone just yet, but Kevin Quiambao is putting in all the work in an ultimate bid to land a roster spot for the 2025 NBA Summer League on July 10-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quiambao arrived in Sacramento, California the other day and did not waste time by plunging into camp right away with renowned trainers.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward had personal practice sessions and scrimmages with other prospects as well.

With Quiambao starting his journey in Sacramento, where former Gilas captain Jimmy Alapag also serves as assistant coach, multiple reports claimed that he has been signed by the Kings for the Summer League.

But Quiambao was quick to shoot down rumors, staying the course of the process should he truly land a spot in any NBA team.

“No Instagram stories for the rest of the trip. Fake news all over the place,” said Quiambao.

Quiambao is hoping to follow the steps of Gilas teammate Kai Sotto, who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Summer League but suited up for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League before finding his home in the Japan B. League.

The 24-year-old La Salle product is coming off an explosive debut year in his international pro league with the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League with all-around averages of 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Prior to that, he notched back-to-back Season MVP awards in the UAAP with the Green Archers on top of a championship and Finals MVP plum in Season 86.

He recently signed an extension with Goyang until 2027 but with the KBL still in the offseason, Quiambao is shooting his shot in the NBA starting with the Summer League.

Quiambao’s US camp is also part of his personal preparations for another tour of duty with Gilas in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup from August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.