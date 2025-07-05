^

Sports

Guiao upbeat on chances vs TNT after Painters avoid elimination in Game 5

Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 11:28am
Guiao upbeat on chances vs TNT after Painters avoid elimination in Game 5
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Just when history was repeating itself, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters showed signs of learning from their past mistakes by decisively taking Game 5 of the semifinals against TNT on Friday, 113-97. 

The result marked the first time in recent memory that Rain or Shine won more than one game in the semis. This season specifically, the Tropang 5G eliminated the Painters in the Governor's Cup and Commissioner's cup, 4-1 and 3-1, respectively.
 
“This is the closest we’ve been to the finals. We treat it as a really positive development for us. At last naka-dalawang panalo kami sa semis,” Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said at Friday’s post-game press conference. 

“Syempre ayaw namin sayangin din yun opportunity na ito. May chance pa naman. Mahirap lang, pero habang may chance, we’ll take what we have,” he added. 

One of the keys to victory for ROS was their ability to play at a fast pace, which Guiao believes stems from their deep rotation. 

“Kahit na high speed yun game namin, na su-sustain namin because I think we have a longer rotation than they do. That is why I keep saying one win makes it a longer series. The longer the series, the better our chances.” 

While recognizing TNT’s injuries, Guiao claimed that these situations are unavoidable in the playoffs — and it is one they should capitalize on to keep their bid for a 3-1 comeback alive. 

“When you get to this stage, it becomes a game of attrition. Matira matibay. Kaya if you have a longer rotation, you have a deeper bench, it’s an advantage.”

The Painters will look to utilize the same advantage to further prolong the series on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Ravi Tan, intern

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles
play

Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached the end of the road in her Wimbledon debut.
Sports
fbtw

Walking alone

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
There are a handful of sports which are considered very lonely.
Sports
fbtw

Pinay booters tackle Hong Kong

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
he Philippines trains its sights on a return trip to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it duels with Hong Kong today in the final day of the Qualifiers in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Eala living the dream

Eala living the dream

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
For someone who had fantasized hitting strokes on the famous grass courts of the All England Club as a child, competing at...
Sports
fbtw
Nu&ntilde;ez shines in 8-under chess

Nuñez shines in 8-under chess

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipina chess prodigy Kassie Nuñez lit up the Philippines’ dimming campaign after seizing the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women bow to Koreans in Jones Cup

Gilas women bow to Koreans in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women bowed to powerhouse South Korea, 80-58, in the 2025 Women’s Jones Cup yesterday at the Taipei...
Sports
fbtw
ROS not giving up

ROS not giving up

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
On its third try in Season 49, Rain or Shine stopped TNT from closing out their semifinal duel in a Game 5 while it kept its...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour brings action to Montalban

PVL on Tour brings action to Montalban

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
ZUS Coffee and Chery Tiggo get a piece of the action when they battle Akari and Capital1, respectively, today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic wins, dances; Swiatek advances

Djokovic wins, dances; Swiatek advances

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with