Guiao upbeat on chances vs TNT after Painters avoid elimination in Game 5

MANILA, Philippines — Just when history was repeating itself, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters showed signs of learning from their past mistakes by decisively taking Game 5 of the semifinals against TNT on Friday, 113-97.

The result marked the first time in recent memory that Rain or Shine won more than one game in the semis. This season specifically, the Tropang 5G eliminated the Painters in the Governor's Cup and Commissioner's cup, 4-1 and 3-1, respectively.



“This is the closest we’ve been to the finals. We treat it as a really positive development for us. At last naka-dalawang panalo kami sa semis,” Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said at Friday’s post-game press conference.

“Syempre ayaw namin sayangin din yun opportunity na ito. May chance pa naman. Mahirap lang, pero habang may chance, we’ll take what we have,” he added.

One of the keys to victory for ROS was their ability to play at a fast pace, which Guiao believes stems from their deep rotation.

“Kahit na high speed yun game namin, na su-sustain namin because I think we have a longer rotation than they do. That is why I keep saying one win makes it a longer series. The longer the series, the better our chances.”

While recognizing TNT’s injuries, Guiao claimed that these situations are unavoidable in the playoffs — and it is one they should capitalize on to keep their bid for a 3-1 comeback alive.

“When you get to this stage, it becomes a game of attrition. Matira matibay. Kaya if you have a longer rotation, you have a deeper bench, it’s an advantage.”

The Painters will look to utilize the same advantage to further prolong the series on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Ravi Tan, intern