Quiban rallies as Filipinos split fortunes in Morocco

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Quiban bounced back with a stirring 68, while Sean Ramos and Miguel Tabuena faltered with 73 and 74, respectively, as the Filipino contingent experienced mixed results in the second round of the International Series Morocco at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red Course in Rabat on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe carded a 66 despite a three-putt on his final hole at No. 9, enough to secure a two-stroke lead at 137 over Australia’s Maverick Antcliff, who shot a steady 70 for a 139.

Vincent fired four birdies on the back nine and added five more against two bogeys on the front to stay in prime position for the $2-million event, a key path to the LIV Golf League.

Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Peter Uihlein matched 140s after 67 and 72, respectively, while defending champion Ben Campbell also surged with a 68, tying Charlie Lindt (69), Yanweil Liu (70), Ekpharit Wu (70) and John Lyras (71) at 141.

Quiban, in danger of missing the cut after a 76 in the opening round, overcame an early bogey on No. 10 by stringing together a fiery stretch of birdies. After birdieing No. 12, he reeled off four straight birdies to make the turn at 33, then made it five-in-a-row with another birdie on No. 1.

He capped his surge with a sixth birdie on the par-5 No. 5. A bogey on No. 6 halted his momentum, and he closed with pars over the final three holes, including the par-5 8th, for a five-under card.

Quiban, a multi-titled campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour, hit 11 fairways, 15 greens and used 29 putts to climb to joint 27th at 144, alongside Ramos and nine others, including American John Catlin.

Ramos, who shot a two-under 71 Thursday, settled for a 73 built on four birdies offset by four bogeys. He hit 10 fairways and needed 30 putts, salvaging his round with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 No. 9.

Tabuena, meanwhile, slid down to tied 38th at 145 after a lackluster 74. He managed only one birdie and gave away two bogeys, hitting just seven fairways and 12 greens and requiring 32 putts.

Lloyd Go narrowly missed the cut after a second-round 76. A poor three-bogey start from No. 1 doomed his campaign, finishing with a 148 aggregate, just one shot off the cutoff.

ADT standouts Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus, who entered with momentum from recent wins in Morocco, failed to make the weekend. Chan rebounded from an opening 78 with a 73, sparked by birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 1, but three bogeys on the home stretch dropped him to a 151 total – four strokes outside the cut.

Corpus, coming off a breakthrough win in Marrakech, carded a closing 75 marred by a costly double bogey on No. 15, ending up tied with Chan at five-over.

While Chan and Corpus fell short this week, the lessons gained from competing in the elite Asian Tour field are expected to fuel their comeback in future events.