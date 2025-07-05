^

Sports

Quiban rallies as Filipinos split fortunes in Morocco

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 11:05am
Quiban rallies as Filipinos split fortunes in Morocco
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Quiban bounced back with a stirring 68, while Sean Ramos and Miguel Tabuena faltered with 73 and 74, respectively, as the Filipino contingent experienced mixed results in the second round of the International Series Morocco at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red Course in Rabat on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe carded a 66 despite a three-putt on his final hole at No. 9, enough to secure a two-stroke lead at 137 over Australia’s Maverick Antcliff, who shot a steady 70 for a 139.

Vincent fired four birdies on the back nine and added five more against two bogeys on the front to stay in prime position for the $2-million event, a key path to the LIV Golf League.

Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Peter Uihlein matched 140s after 67 and 72, respectively, while defending champion Ben Campbell also surged with a 68, tying Charlie Lindt (69), Yanweil Liu (70), Ekpharit Wu (70) and John Lyras (71) at 141.

Quiban, in danger of missing the cut after a 76 in the opening round, overcame an early bogey on No. 10 by stringing together a fiery stretch of birdies. After birdieing No. 12, he reeled off four straight birdies to make the turn at 33, then made it five-in-a-row with another birdie on No. 1.

He capped his surge with a sixth birdie on the par-5 No. 5. A bogey on No. 6 halted his momentum, and he closed with pars over the final three holes, including the par-5 8th, for a five-under card.

Quiban, a multi-titled campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour, hit 11 fairways, 15 greens and used 29 putts to climb to joint 27th at 144, alongside Ramos and nine others, including American John Catlin.

Ramos, who shot a two-under 71 Thursday, settled for a 73 built on four birdies offset by four bogeys. He hit 10 fairways and needed 30 putts, salvaging his round with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 No. 9.

Tabuena, meanwhile, slid down to tied 38th at 145 after a lackluster 74. He managed only one birdie and gave away two bogeys, hitting just seven fairways and 12 greens and requiring 32 putts.

Lloyd Go narrowly missed the cut after a second-round 76. A poor three-bogey start from No. 1 doomed his campaign, finishing with a 148 aggregate, just one shot off the cutoff.

ADT standouts Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus, who entered with momentum from recent wins in Morocco, failed to make the weekend. Chan rebounded from an opening 78 with a 73, sparked by birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 1, but three bogeys on the home stretch dropped him to a 151 total – four strokes outside the cut.

Corpus, coming off a breakthrough win in Marrakech, carded a closing 75 marred by a costly double bogey on No. 15, ending up tied with Chan at five-over.

While Chan and Corpus fell short this week, the lessons gained from competing in the elite Asian Tour field are expected to fuel their comeback in future events.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles
play

Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached the end of the road in her Wimbledon debut.
Sports
fbtw

Walking alone

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
There are a handful of sports which are considered very lonely.
Sports
fbtw

Pinay booters tackle Hong Kong

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
he Philippines trains its sights on a return trip to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it duels with Hong Kong today in the final day of the Qualifiers in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Eala living the dream

Eala living the dream

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
For someone who had fantasized hitting strokes on the famous grass courts of the All England Club as a child, competing at...
Sports
fbtw
Nu&ntilde;ez shines in 8-under chess

Nuñez shines in 8-under chess

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipina chess prodigy Kassie Nuñez lit up the Philippines’ dimming campaign after seizing the solo lead in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women bow to Koreans in Jones Cup

Gilas women bow to Koreans in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women bowed to powerhouse South Korea, 80-58, in the 2025 Women’s Jones Cup yesterday at the Taipei...
Sports
fbtw
ROS not giving up

ROS not giving up

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
On its third try in Season 49, Rain or Shine stopped TNT from closing out their semifinal duel in a Game 5 while it kept its...
Sports
fbtw
PVL on Tour brings action to Montalban

PVL on Tour brings action to Montalban

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
ZUS Coffee and Chery Tiggo get a piece of the action when they battle Akari and Capital1, respectively, today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic wins, dances; Swiatek advances

Djokovic wins, dances; Swiatek advances

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen turn back Gin Kings, zoom in on PBA finals

Beermen turn back Gin Kings, zoom in on PBA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen inched closer to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after pulling away late against Barangay Ginebra, 103-92,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with