Beermen turn back Gin Kings, zoom in on PBA finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 10:24pm
San Miguel guard Jericho Cruz (39) poured in a season-high 27 points against Ginebra on Friday.
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen inched closer to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after pulling away late against Barangay Ginebra, 103-92, in Game 5 of their semifinal series Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel now won back-to-back games and rose to a 3-2 win-loss record over Ginebra.

CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz paced the Beermen offensively, with the former finishing with 31 points and the latter scattering a season-high 27 markers off the bench.

Perez had three rebounds and three assists while Cruz who had two dimes and four steals.

The two teams were kept in a close fight in the fourth quarter, with a layup by Mav Ahanmisi cutting San Miguel’s lead to two, 88-90, with 3:55 remaining.

But a 3-pointer by Perez, followed by a layup by Don Trollano, gave the Beermen breathing room, 95-88.

A layup by Japeth Aguilar sliced the deficit to five, 90-95, but San Miguel’s offense could not be stopped down the stretch following back-to-back layups by Perez and June Mar Fajardo.

Aguilar’s free throws kept Ginebra afloat, 92-99, but finishing touches by Perez and Trollano iced the game.

"We have a lot of work because alam natin, ang kalaban naman natin ay si Never Say Die. So, we're expecting na next game, it will be a lot of energy na i-apply nila and focus," San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said after the game. 

"Just like what happened noong Game 3 at isang game namin, talagang out-hustled nila kami. And it happens na, na-address namin sa mga players," he added. 

"We had a bad start in the first quarter. And then, mga easy ball, 50-50 na pupunta sa kanila. But we're able to recover. Dahil the players, they realized na this game is really important for us."

The two teams traded double-digit advantages, with the Gin Kings leading by as much as 14 points, and San Miguel holding an 11-point edge at one point.

But ultimately, it was the Beermen who took control late and did not look back.

Fajardo and Trollano added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for San Miguel.

Ahanmisi powered Ginebra with 19 points off the bench, but his crucial misses at the free throw line bit the team back. Scottie Thompson chipped in 14 points while Jamie Malonzo had 13.

San Miguel will try to go for the kill in Game 6 on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the same venue.

