Archers shoot down Tamaraws to stay unbeaten in FilOil

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 7:12pm
La Salle Green Archers
MANILA, Philippines — The La Salle Green Archers punched a ticket to the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup quarterfinals after blasting the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 90-66, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Archers thus remained unscathed in the tourney, going up to 4-0. They joined the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in the quarterfinal round.

Kean Baclaan powered the Green Archers with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes of play off the bench, while Mike Phillips had a near double-double of 10 markers and nine boards.

After leading by just two, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter, La Salle dropped a 28 to 14 bomb in the second frame to take a 45-29 lead at the half.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as the lead grew to as much as 33 points, 83-50, after a 3-pointer by Dom Sarmiento as they breezed through to the finish line with their strong defensive performance.

“Well, again, it's just a joy to see those guys really enjoying each other's company. I mean, more than them really scoring, I love the way I see how our guys on the bench are really encouraging each other,” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said.

“I think that goes with what we're trying to build in our program, which is, you know, just knowing your roles, just being ready for the opportunity that's going to be given to you. And, you know, it just shows that these guys are just having fun playing for each other,” he added.

With La Salle’s win, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons also clinched a ticket to the quarterfinals. UP is holding a 3-2 win-loss record, similar to FEU.

Luis Pablo and Sarmiento added nine points apiece for the Taft-based squad.

Mo Konateh led the charge of FEU with 15 markers and 17 boards.

The last quarterfinal berth is still up for grabs, after the 2-3 National University Bulldogs eliminated the Adamson Falcons, 61-46.

Adamson dropped to 1-4.

No Bulldog finished in double-digits, but Jolo Manansala flirted with a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, as Reinhard Jumamoy tallied nine markers and four dimes.

Matty Erolon paced Adamson with 12 points, as they suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

In the NCAA bracket, San Bed squeaked past Emilio Aguinaldo College, 70-66, to hike its record to 3-4.

Jomel Puno, Janti Miller and Zed Etulle each had 14 points for the Red Lions, while Jude Bagay top-scored the 6-2 EAC with 12.

