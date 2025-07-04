^

PVL on Tour: Thunderbelles, Crossovers eye first win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 2:55pm
PVL on Tour: Thunderbelles, Crossovers eye first win
Zus Coffee will take on the Akari Chargers in the PVL on Tour.
(PVL Images)

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Montalban)

4 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - ZUS Coffee vs Akari

 

MANILA, Philippines — ZUS Coffee and Chery Tiggo get a piece of the action as they battle Akari and Capital1, respectively, Saturday when the Premier Volleyball League on Tour goes to Rizal at the Ynares Center Montalban.

The Thunderbelles battle the Chargers at 6:30 p.m., while the Crossovers collide with the Solar Spikers at 4 p.m. for that first victory in Pool B.

Similarly, both Akari and Capital1 are seeking their first win too after dropping their first two games in Vigan, Ilocos Sur two weeks ago.

ZUS is hoping to ride on its strongest performance since joining the pros a year ago — a seventh-place performance in the tough All-Filipino Conference early this year.

That is anchored on the solid core headed by last year’s top overall rookie pick Thea Gagate.

Gagate, however, may still not suit up due to national team duties, which would leave the likes of veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga, Glaudine Troncoso, Cloanne Mondonedo and new additions Maika Ortiz, Fiola Ceballos, Alex Miner and Mycah Go to pick up the slack.

