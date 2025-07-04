Nunez grabs solo lead in ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Under-8 tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina chess prodigy Kassie Nunez lit up the Philippines’ dimming campaign after seizing the solo lead in the girls’ Under-8 standard division of the 23rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia Friday.

Nunez, who represented Bicol in the Palarong Pambansa in Batac, Ilocos Norte last May as first-grader, bested Vietnamese Nguyen Minh Anh to remain unbeaten and alone on top with a perfect four points in this nine-round event.

Mhage Sebastian provided the country’s second best effort of the round as she shared the second spot with three others with 3.5 points each after a draw with Vietnam’s Mai Hieu Linh in the premier girls’ U16/18/20 combined.

She was half a point off solo No. 1 Woman FIDE Master Tran Le Vy, who downed Philippine bet Franchesca Largo to remain pristine with four wins in a row.

The rest fell like dominoes, including Mark Jay Bacojo, who lost the solo lead in the premier U18/20 open section following a heartbreaking defeat to fellow FM Fabian Gen Mariano of Indonesia.

Mariano assumed the top spot with 3.5 points while Bacojo stumbled in an eight-payer logjam at No. 2 with three points that included countryman Christian Gian Karlo Arca, who sprung back to life after smashing Thai Jonathan Bodemar.

The team is being backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and Philippine Sports Commission.