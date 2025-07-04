^

Sports

Nunez grabs solo lead in ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Under-8 tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 2:37pm
Nunez grabs solo lead in ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Under-8 tilt
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina chess prodigy Kassie Nunez lit up the Philippines’ dimming campaign after seizing the solo lead in the girls’ Under-8 standard division of the 23rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships in Penang, Malaysia Friday.

Nunez, who represented Bicol in the Palarong Pambansa in Batac, Ilocos Norte last May as first-grader, bested Vietnamese Nguyen Minh Anh to remain unbeaten and alone on top with a perfect four points in this nine-round event.

Mhage Sebastian provided the country’s second best effort of the round as she shared the second spot with three others with 3.5 points each after a draw with Vietnam’s Mai Hieu Linh in the premier girls’ U16/18/20 combined.

She was half a point off solo No. 1 Woman FIDE Master Tran Le Vy, who downed Philippine bet Franchesca Largo to remain pristine with four wins in a row.

The rest fell like dominoes, including Mark Jay Bacojo, who lost the solo lead in the premier U18/20 open section following a heartbreaking defeat to fellow FM Fabian Gen Mariano of Indonesia.

Mariano assumed the top spot with 3.5 points while Bacojo stumbled in an eight-payer logjam at No. 2 with three points that included countryman Christian Gian Karlo Arca, who sprung back to life after smashing Thai Jonathan Bodemar.

The team is being backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and Philippine Sports Commission.

CHESS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by US immigration

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by US immigration

7 hours ago
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by US immigration officers and faces deportation from the United States,...
Sports
fbtw
TNT knocking on Finals door

TNT knocking on Finals door

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
TNT is just a win away from storming into the PBA Philippine Cup finals and coach Chot Reyes gets the first of three cracks...
Sports
fbtw
Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL

Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL

7 hours ago
After foregoing plans of continuously playing college basketball, Migs Pascual wasted no time testing his skills in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, German pal crash out; Alcaraz rolls
play

Eala, German pal crash out; Alcaraz rolls

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Rising stars Alex Eala and Eva Lys of Germany succumbed to the veteran duo of Quinn Gleason from the United States and Ingrid...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary

From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
"Sa presensya mong nakakahawa ng saya at pag mamahal mong walang katumbas."
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs crowned first ever champs in Mobile Legends Campus tilt

Bulldogs crowned first ever champs in Mobile Legends Campus tilt

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
National University's Mobile Legends team trounced its counterpart from Batangas' First Asia Institute of Technology...
Sports
fbtw
McLemore convicted of rape and abuse while with Blazers in NBA

McLemore convicted of rape and abuse while with Blazers in NBA

7 hours ago
Former NBA player Ben McLemore was found guilty of rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2021 while he was with the Portland...
Sports
fbtw
2027 FIBA Women&rsquo;s Asia Cup slated in Manila

2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup slated in Manila

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
 The Philippines is set to serve as home of Asian basketball once again.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with