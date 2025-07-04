^

Sports

Espejo, Filipino spikers raring to strut stuff at volleyball worlds

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 12:37pm
Espejo, Filipino spikers raring to strut stuff at volleyball worlds
Alas Pilipinas team captain Marck Espejo (15)
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- With the 2025 FIVB men’s world championships roughly 10 weeks away, Alas Pilipinas men’s team captain Marck Espejo is eager to show the world their “hidden potential,” as they face the best of the best volleyball teams across the world.

The Philippines will be hosting the 21st edition of the world championship in September, the biggest thus far with 32 teams competing.

And with the date nearing, Espejo acknowledged that the pressure is there, especially with the Philippines competing in their first-ever world championships.

“Siyempre, yung pressure naman po lagi po nandyan. Excited din po kami na makapaglaro sa World Championship. First ever po. I hope na magawa po namin yung best po namin talaga,” Espejo told reporters Thursday at the PNVF office in Taguig City.

“Point by point po siguro. Hindi naman po kami nag-i-expect ng super taas po talaga. Pero alam mo yun, mapapakita namin kung ano yung meron po kami. Excited po talaga kami. First time po talaga. I hope po na mailabas po namin yung natatagong potential po ng team,” he added.

The Philippines is drawn in Pool A, along with Iran, Egypt and Tunisia. Iran is ranked 14th in the world; Egypt, 22nd; and Tunisia, 40th.

The Philippines is currently 67th in the world.

According to the FIVB, the top two national teams in each of the eight pools will advance to the next round of the tourney.

The elimination rounds will then begin September 20.

But for now, their focus is on the upcoming SEA V.League Philippine leg that will kick off later this month in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

The first leg will be from July 9-13, while the Indonesian leg will be from July 16-20.

Aside from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia will take part in the action.

“So far naman po, balik sa training ulit dito sa Philippines at nag-prepare nga po sa dating na CB League sa Candon. Pero never rin po kami tumitigil sa training kung ano yung plano tuloy-tuloy na po,” he said.

“Actually, first time po ata namin, or first time po maglalaro na malayo sa Manila. At excited po kami na mga ibang volleyball fans at ibang Filipino po na malayo sa Manila, makakaroon po ng chance para makanood po ng games,” he added.

“And excited din po kami na may experience and ma-feel po yung support ng mga fans outside ng metro po.”

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by US immigration

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by US immigration

4 hours ago
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by US immigration officers and faces deportation from the United States,...
Sports
fbtw
TNT knocking on Finals door

TNT knocking on Finals door

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
TNT is just a win away from storming into the PBA Philippine Cup finals and coach Chot Reyes gets the first of three cracks...
Sports
fbtw
Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL

Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL

4 hours ago
After foregoing plans of continuously playing college basketball, Migs Pascual wasted no time testing his skills in the professional...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

Djokovic steps up bid for Wimbledon history; Sinner strolls into third round

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th...
Sports
fbtw
McLemore convicted of rape and abuse while with Blazers in NBA

McLemore convicted of rape and abuse while with Blazers in NBA

4 hours ago
Former NBA player Ben McLemore was found guilty of rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2021 while he was with the Portland...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary

From texts to hugs: Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose mark 5th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
"Sa presensya mong nakakahawa ng saya at pag mamahal mong walang katumbas."
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs crowned first ever champs in Mobile Legends Campus tilt

Bulldogs crowned first ever champs in Mobile Legends Campus tilt

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
National University's Mobile Legends team trounced its counterpart from Batangas' First Asia Institute of Technology...
Sports
fbtw
Going-for-kill Tropa to bank on next-man-up mantra

Going-for-kill Tropa to bank on next-man-up mantra

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
With injury problems worsening by the day, it would be beneficial for grand slam-targeting TNT to wrap up the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, German pal crash out; Alcaraz rolls

Eala, German pal crash out; Alcaraz rolls

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Rising stars Alex Eala and Eva Lys of Germany succumbed to the veteran duo of Quinn Gleason from the United States and Ingrid...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with