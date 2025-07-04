Espejo, Filipino spikers raring to strut stuff at volleyball worlds

MANILA, Philippines -- With the 2025 FIVB men’s world championships roughly 10 weeks away, Alas Pilipinas men’s team captain Marck Espejo is eager to show the world their “hidden potential,” as they face the best of the best volleyball teams across the world.

The Philippines will be hosting the 21st edition of the world championship in September, the biggest thus far with 32 teams competing.

And with the date nearing, Espejo acknowledged that the pressure is there, especially with the Philippines competing in their first-ever world championships.

“Siyempre, yung pressure naman po lagi po nandyan. Excited din po kami na makapaglaro sa World Championship. First ever po. I hope na magawa po namin yung best po namin talaga,” Espejo told reporters Thursday at the PNVF office in Taguig City.

“Point by point po siguro. Hindi naman po kami nag-i-expect ng super taas po talaga. Pero alam mo yun, mapapakita namin kung ano yung meron po kami. Excited po talaga kami. First time po talaga. I hope po na mailabas po namin yung natatagong potential po ng team,” he added.

The Philippines is drawn in Pool A, along with Iran, Egypt and Tunisia. Iran is ranked 14th in the world; Egypt, 22nd; and Tunisia, 40th.

The Philippines is currently 67th in the world.

According to the FIVB, the top two national teams in each of the eight pools will advance to the next round of the tourney.

The elimination rounds will then begin September 20.

But for now, their focus is on the upcoming SEA V.League Philippine leg that will kick off later this month in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

The first leg will be from July 9-13, while the Indonesian leg will be from July 16-20.

Aside from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia will take part in the action.

“So far naman po, balik sa training ulit dito sa Philippines at nag-prepare nga po sa dating na CB League sa Candon. Pero never rin po kami tumitigil sa training kung ano yung plano tuloy-tuloy na po,” he said.

“Actually, first time po ata namin, or first time po maglalaro na malayo sa Manila. At excited po kami na mga ibang volleyball fans at ibang Filipino po na malayo sa Manila, makakaroon po ng chance para makanood po ng games,” he added.

“And excited din po kami na may experience and ma-feel po yung support ng mga fans outside ng metro po.”