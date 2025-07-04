Tabuena, Ramos defy odds; Chan, Corpus falter in International Series debut

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena and Sean Ramos showed that grit and golf smarts could still prevail against firepower, matching two-under 71s to gain a share of 15th place in the opening round of the $2-million International Series Morocco at the demanding Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red Course in Rabat on Thursday.

Giving up significant yardage to the tour’s biggest hitters on the 7,596-yard par-73 layout, the Filipino duo leaned on their sharp course management, steady iron play and timely recoveries to overcome the disadvantage in length.

The diminutive Ramos, a one-time Philippine Golf Tour leg winner, proved that heart often weighs more than size. Despite missing seven fairways, he still managed to reach regulation 14 times, capitalizing on his strong approach game and unwavering composure.

He needed 30 putts to complete a 35-36 card, with four birdies against two bogeys, a testament to his resilience on a course that punished even the slightest miscues.

Tabuena, the acknowledged spearhead of the six-man Filipino contingent in the elite field, showcased his veteran poise and scrambling ability. He opened with a hot stretch on the back nine, stringing birdies on Nos. 12, 16 and 17 to threaten the early leaders.

But he faltered at the turn with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3, before regaining his rhythm with a birdie on No. 4 to salvage a 71 (37-34).

Much like Ramos, Tabuena hit only eight fairways and missed eight greens, but leaned on his deft putting touch — needing just 28 putts, including five crucial par saves — to keep himself firmly in the hunt.

Their gutsy efforts stood in sharp contrast to the raw power on display from the field's long hitters. Still, the pair proved that precision and patience remain potent weapons, especially on a layout as penal as Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Lloyd Go also managed to stay within striking distance, posting an even-par 72 behind a streaky back nine that featured two bogeys offset by two birdies. He steadied with a birdie on No. 1 and parred his way home, despite missing seven fairways and eight greens.

Go’s short game, highlighted by six scrambling pars and just 27 putts, proved key in limiting the damage and securing a spot in a logjam at 37th.

Meanwhile, young guns Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus, riding the momentum of recent Asian Development Tour successes, struggled to replicate their winning form under heightened expectations.

Chan, coming off back-to-back ADT wins, looked primed for another strong showing after birdies on Nos. 5 and 8. But the course bit back hard, and he stumbled with three double bogeys and two more bogeys against a lone birdie the rest of the way.

His 78 left him in a precarious position at joint 131st and in need of a massive rebound to make the weekend cut.

Corpus, fresh from a career breakthrough in ADT Morocco last week, also felt the weight of expectation. He bogeyed four of his first six holes and though he showed flashes of his recent brilliance with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 14, further miscues on Nos. 12 and 13 left him with a 76. He ended the day tied with Justin Quiban at three-over.

Quiban looked poised for a solid start after 13 straight pars but wavered late, bogeying No. 14 and closing with a costly double bogey on the par-5 18th. Despite hitting 10 fairways, he missed seven greens and needed 31 putts.

At the top, John Catlin and Peter Uihlein of the US took early control with matching 68s in windy afternoon conditions. Catlin rode a hot stretch of six birdies on the back nine, while Uihlein closed with four straight birdies from No. 15, offsetting a lone bogey on No. 13.

Micah Shin, a former The Country Club Invitational winner, fired a 68 of his own to join a packed leaderboard just three strokes behind.

Still, with three rounds left, the door remains wide open – and with Tabuena and Ramos lurking just a few shots back, the Filipinos could yet produce something special against the odds.