Bulldogs crowned first ever champs in Mobile Legends Campus tilt

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 10:15am
Bulldogs crowned first ever champs in Mobile Legends Campus tilt
The NU Bulldogs lift the championship trophy after ruling the first Galaxy Gaming Academy X MLBB Campus Series.
Samsung

MANILA, Philippines — National University's Mobile Legends team trounced its counterpart from Batangas' First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities in the finals, 4-2, to rule the inaugural Galaxy Gaming Academy X Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Campus Series 2025 at the iconic Taman Anggrek Mall in Jakarta last month.

Organized by Samsung in partnership with Moonton Games, the tournament aimed to showcase emerging talent and build a sustainable esports ecosystem at the university level, marking a turning point for collegiate esports in Southeast Asia

Prior to the finals in Jakarta, over 1,000 teams registered across four countries, with the top two squads from each nation advancing to the Jakarta finals.

“Samsung is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of esports talent across Southeast Asia. The Galaxy Gaming Academy x MLBB Campus Series reflects our dedication to providing students with the technology, platform, and opportunities they need to excel in competitive gaming. We are proud to support these young athletes as they pursue their esports dreams and we are excited for a fun and engaging competition between Southeast Asian universities,” said Carl Nordenberg, vice president of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Moonton Games’ Ray Ng echoed the sentiment, highlighting the tournament’s role in bridging the gap between student and professional play as representatives from different professional teams had attended the finals in Jakarta.

“The collaboration between Moonton Games and Samsung for the first-ever inter-country MLBB Campus Series Tournament significantly aligns with our commitment to building a strong foundation for aspiring gamers to pursue their esports careers through the tournament. We thank Samsung for this partnership and the Galaxy Gaming Academy that successfully showcased their commitment in the gaming and esports ecosystem while encouraging esports development and student participation across the region,” said Ng.

Prior to the tournament, the Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking loss to De La Salle University in the finals of the UAAP esports event last May. But they bounced by securing the top spot in the Philippine qualifier for the MLBB Campus Series.

In the tournament's quarterfinals, the Bulldogs swept Singapore's Banana Brawlers, 2-0, and outlasted Indonesia's Team VL, 3-1, to book their spot in the finals.

"Taking home the championship title is beyond what we imagined when we first registered. Playing against the best campus teams from Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore has made us all better players and showed us the incredible depth of talent in our region. This tournament proves that student gamers deserve serious recognition and support, and we cannot wait to see how this grows in the future. We hope more students will join us in competitive gaming,” said Bulldogs coach Patrick Balanquit after their win.

For its part, fellow Filipino representative FAITH Colleges mounted a reverse sweep against Singapore's Secret in the quarterfinals, 2-1, and survived Malaysia's Boboyot, 3-2, to set up the all-Filipino final against NU.

