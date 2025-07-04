Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL

Migs Pascual scored 11 points in his first game in the MPBL.

MANILA, Philippines — After foregoing plans of continuously playing college basketball, Migs Pascual wasted no time testing his skills in the professional ranks.

It turned out to be an impressive debut as he quickly brought in the youth and energy needed by Sarangani in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, as he pumped in 11 points and showed a lot of promise in his debut game despite his team’s losing effort against reigning two-time champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns, 85-95.

Pascual hit 4-of-8 shots, including three coming from beyond the arc, and came up with a steal and a fast break lay up, showing that he could fit in to the guard-heavy rotation of Sarangani.

“Gusto ko siyempre, manalo pa rin,” said Pascual when asked if he’s satisfied with his performance in his first game as a pro. “May jitters pa rin dahil first game ko, pero dahil may mga beteranong players akong kasama katulad nina Kuya Kyt Jimenez, Kuya Jeff Viernes, Kuya Danny Marilao. Mas dumadali yung trabaho ko.”

Pascual is one among the new players picked up during the free agency period when the MPBL allowed teams to make some wheeling and dealing to tinker their respective rosters as they make a playoff push.

A former team captain of the national youth team that represented the country in major international tournaments like the SEABA Under-16, FIBA Asia and World Cup Under-17 tournaments several years ago, Pascual decided to turn pro after playing several years in college.

The MPBL, according to him, will help him become more matured as he try to hone his skill set more, playing against some of the country’s top pro players.

“Mabilis yung transition. Kailangan parating ready ako. Ayaw ko naman yung hindi ako prepared,” added Pascual. “Yung one month period na yun, nagpapakundisyon ako, at the same time, sumasabay ako sa practice ng Sarangani. Pero ang maganda dito, naga-guide ako ng mga beterano.”