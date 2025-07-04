^

Sports

Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL

Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 9:26am
Migs Pascual debuts impressively for Sarangani in MPBL
Migs Pascual scored 11 points in his first game in the MPBL.

MANILA, Philippines — After foregoing plans of continuously playing college basketball, Migs Pascual wasted no time testing his skills in the professional ranks.

It turned out to be an impressive debut as he quickly brought in the youth and energy needed by Sarangani in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, as he pumped in 11 points and showed a lot of promise in his debut game despite his team’s losing effort against reigning two-time champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns, 85-95.

Pascual hit 4-of-8 shots, including three coming from beyond the arc, and came up with a steal and a fast break lay up, showing that he could fit in to the guard-heavy rotation of Sarangani.

“Gusto ko siyempre, manalo pa rin,” said Pascual when asked if he’s satisfied with his performance in his first game as a pro. “May jitters pa rin dahil first game ko, pero dahil may mga beteranong players akong kasama katulad nina Kuya Kyt Jimenez, Kuya  Jeff Viernes, Kuya Danny Marilao. Mas dumadali yung trabaho ko.”

Pascual is one among the new players picked up during the free agency period when the MPBL allowed teams to make some wheeling and dealing to tinker their respective rosters as they make a playoff push.

A former team captain of the national youth team that represented the country in major international tournaments like the SEABA Under-16, FIBA Asia and World Cup Under-17 tournaments several years ago, Pascual decided to turn pro after playing several years in college.

The MPBL, according to him, will help him become more matured as he try to hone his skill set more, playing against some of the country’s top pro players.

“Mabilis yung transition. Kailangan parating ready ako. Ayaw ko naman yung hindi ako prepared,” added Pascual. “Yung one month period na yun, nagpapakundisyon ako, at the same time, sumasabay ako sa practice ng Sarangani. Pero ang maganda dito, naga-guide ako ng mga beterano.”

MIGS PASCUAL

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles

Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached the end of the road in her Wimbledon debut.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo, Eala banner Philippine sports for June

Yulo, Eala banner Philippine sports for June

17 hours ago
Golden boy Carlos Yulo returned to action with a bang, while tennis breakout star Alex Eala continued her history-making run...
Sports
fbtw
TNT knocking on Finals door

TNT knocking on Finals door

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
TNT is just a win away from storming into the PBA Philippine Cup finals and coach Chot Reyes gets the first of three cracks...
Sports
fbtw
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by US immigration

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by US immigration

1 hour ago
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by US immigration officers and faces deportation from the United States,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala slips in Wimby debut

Eala slips in Wimby debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Almost but not quite.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hopes sky-high for Philippine staging of men&rsquo;s volleyball worlds

Hopes sky-high for Philippine staging of men’s volleyball worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Philippines’ hosting of the 2025 FIVB men’s volleyball world championship will undoubtedly be a great success,...
Sports
fbtw
From &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo; to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

From ‘Squid Game’ to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Wimbledon posted a video on its Instagram yesterday about the highly anticipated match in the Philippines since it is the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host 2027 FIBA Women&rsquo;s Asia Cup

Philippines to host 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Philippines will be hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in 2027, the basketball federation announced Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Honor of Kings reunites Dogie with Nexplay's Big 3

Honor of Kings reunites Dogie with Nexplay's Big 3

By Michelle Lojo | 18 hours ago
Esports personalities Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, Tristan "Yawi"...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with