Eala also crashes out of Wimbledon doubles

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala has reached the end of the road in her Wimbledon debut.

Eala crashed out of the doubles’ play along with partner Eva Lys after getting swept by the pair of Ingrid Martens and Quinn Gleason, 4-6, 2-6 Thursday evening (Manila time).

Gleason and Martens showed poise against the young duo of Eala and Lys, who was simply dominated.

After squeaking past Eala and Lys in numerous games in the first set, the winning duo showcased their mastery.

Initially trailing 0-1, Gleason and Martens won the next five games to rise to a commanding 5-1 lead.

Eala and Lys, then, kept themselves afloat in the seventh game, 2-5.

But the American-Brazilian pair shut the door on any comeback attempt, blanking the Filipino-German duo in the eighth game.

Gleason and Martins punched in four aces, but had one more double fault.

However, they powered through with 46 service points to their opponents’ 34.

The doubles’ loss came a couple of days after Eala put up a fight against defending singles’ champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

While the Filipina had early exits in the Grand Slam event, her run is historic as she became the first player from the Philippines to play at Wimbledon.