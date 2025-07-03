Philippines to host 2027 FIBA Womenâ€™s Asia Cup

Philippines to host 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

The Philippines will be hosting the 2027 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in 2027, the basketball federation announced Thursday.

This will be the first time a continental-level basketball event will be hosted in Manila since 2013.

In a statement, FIBA Executive Director-Asia Hagop Khajirian said that they are “excited to return to the Philippines for a FIBA Asia event”.

“We believe hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup event in the Philippines, where basketball has a passionate following, will help FIBA’s efforts to promote women’s basketball in Asia,” he said.

“The event will also serve as a boost to the SBP’s efforts to promote women’s basketball in the Philippines,” he added.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, for his part, said that they are happy to host the event in two years’ time.

“The federation has always been an ardent partner of FIBA in prioritizing the growth of women’s basketball, and it’s about time for the Philippines to do even more,” he said.

“The timing is perfect for the Philippines to host this competition as women’s basketball in the country currently has great momentum behind it with the foundation of a women’s professional league and some of our national team players getting opportunities to play abroad,” he added.

Back in 2013, the Philippines hosted the FIBA Asia Championship, where it finished as runner-up and booked a historic seat to the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup.