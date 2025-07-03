^

Sports

Philippines to host 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 4:47pm
Philippines to host 2027 FIBA Womenâ€™s Asia Cup
The Philippines will be hosting the 2027 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in 2027, the basketball federation announced Thursday.

This will be the first time a continental-level basketball event will be hosted in Manila since 2013. 

In a statement, FIBA Executive Director-Asia Hagop Khajirian said that they are “excited to return to the Philippines for a FIBA Asia event”. 

“We believe hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup event in the Philippines, where basketball has a passionate following, will help FIBA’s efforts to promote women’s basketball in Asia,” he said. 

“The event will also serve as a boost to the SBP’s efforts to promote women’s basketball in the Philippines,” he added. 

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, for his part, said that they are happy to host the event in two years’ time. 

“The federation has always been an ardent partner of FIBA in prioritizing the growth of women’s basketball, and it’s about time for the Philippines to do even more,” he said. 

“The timing is perfect for the Philippines to host this competition as women’s basketball in the country currently has great momentum behind it with the foundation of a women’s professional league and some of our national team players getting opportunities to play abroad,” he added.

Back in 2013, the Philippines hosted the FIBA Asia Championship, where it finished as runner-up and booked a historic seat to the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

GILAS PILIPINAS

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka praying for no more Wimbledon upsets after battling win

Sabalenka praying for no more Wimbledon upsets after battling win

7 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she hopes there are "no more upsets" at Wimbledon after reaching the third round...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, Lys take on new foes in Wimbledon doubles

Eala, Lys take on new foes in Wimbledon doubles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Alex Eala and German partner Eva Lys will face a replacement duo in Round 1 of the 2025 Wimbledon ladies’ doubles....
Sports
fbtw
Eala suffers early Wimbledon exit, succumbs to defending champ Krejcikova
play

Eala suffers early Wimbledon exit, succumbs to defending champ Krejcikova

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala bowed out of her Wimbledon debut after hitting a brick wall in defending champion Barbora...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas collides with Thailand&rsquo;s Est Cola in VTV Cup quarters

Alas Pilipinas collides with Thailand’s Est Cola in VTV Cup quarters

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Alas Pilipinas hopes to sustain its momentum from its solid showing in the group stage as it clashes with Est Cola of Thailand...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova all praises of Eala

Krejcikova all praises of Eala

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Like a Sampaguita, Alex Eala will bloom to the fullest soon.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic wary of Evans threat; Krejcikova worships at 'temple of tennis'

Djokovic wary of Evans threat; Krejcikova worships at 'temple of tennis'

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic goes into his Wimbledon second-round match against Dan Evans on Thursday (Friday Manila time) with an unlikely...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz ends Tarvet's Wimbledon adventure; Paolini crashes out

Alcaraz ends Tarvet's Wimbledon adventure; Paolini crashes out

7 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz ended Oliver Tarvet's Wimbledon adventure, seeing off the British amateur in straight sets to reach...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa one win away from finals

Tropa one win away from finals

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Just like in their two previous semifinal duels in the PBA Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup, TNT is off to...
Sports
fbtw
1,500 jins vie in nat&rsquo;l poomsae championships

1,500 jins vie in nat’l poomsae championships

18 hours ago
The search for a new batch of stars continues as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the Smart/MVPSF National...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with