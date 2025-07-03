^

Honor of Kings reunites Dogie with Nexplay's Big 3

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 4:33pm
MANILA, Philippines — Esports personalities Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Renejay "Renejay" Barcase are back together, this time leaping to the Hero's Gorge as they are welcomed by TiMi Studio Group's Honor of Kings.

Assembled back in Season 6 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Salonga, Cabrera and Barcase were assembled by Ignacio under the banner of Nexplay Solid. The three would then build a reputation for themselves, collectively known as “The Big Three” up until Season Nine when Cabrera left and joined then ECHO (now Team Liquid). Since then, the trio along with Ignacio have gone their separate ways.

Salonga brought his talents to RSG PH before moving to Smart Omega and then making a name for himself in the Development League under Smart Omega Neos. Meanwhile, Barcase moved to Blacklist International and then Aurora, changing roles from EXP laner to Roamer and qualifying for the M-series World Championship twice.

Cabrera surpassed his former teammates by winning MPL Philippines Season 11, MPL Indonesia Season 14 and even a world title, with ECHO having won the M4 World Championship back in 2023.

Last season saw Barcase and Cabrera face each other as Cabrebra moved from Team Liquid Indonesia to TNC Pro Team, while Salonga continued his goal of pushing for a title in the Development League.

After the season, Ignacio hinted about a possible reunion, with many thinking it would be a new team within the league as Salonga, Cabrera and Barcase all bid farewell to their current teams yesterday afternoon, sparking rumors of the inevitable comeback of the Big Three.

Comeback, but to a different title

In a video announcement posted on social media, Honor of Kings welcomed the esports legends as new Kings with Ignacio crowning his former players, including Oscar "Sumpak" Romero a former player of Nexplay EVOS Tiger Cubs, completing a five-man team.

Though it was not hinted whether the roster would be a new team competing in the next season of the Philippines' King's League or just brand ambassadors, the arrival of the esports legends marks Honor of Kings' continued initiatives for the local community as Honor of Kings celebrated its the first anniversary of the game's global launch last June 20.

Honor of Kings will have its inaugural Honor of Kings World Cup during the Esports World Cup beginning July 15, with three Filipino teams competing — BOOM Esports, Blacklist International and ACT Esports Club — hoping to lift the country's first Honor of Kings world title.

