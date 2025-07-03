Nailga, Gaccion reign at JPGT Pueblo

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Alexis Nailga continued to raise the bar in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series, reaffirming his stature as the top player in the boys’ 15-18 division with another emphatic triumph, this time in challenging territory at Pueblo de Oro here on Thursday.

Coming off a victorious stint on the familiar fairways of Del Monte, the Bukidnon ace showed he could also thrive under pressure on less familiar ground, as he dominated the field anew despite a 73 to win by seven and virtually seal a spot in the much-anticipated ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals in October.

In the girls’ side of the premier age category, local bet Ally Gaccion proved that local knowledge paired with unyielding resolve could be a powerful combination, firing a brilliant six-under 66 to rout Del Monte rivals Crista Miñoza and Zero Plete and cruise to a commanding 17-stroke victory.

Nailga, who also reigned in the Mactan leg of the Visayas swing, faced an early threat from Del Monte teammate Clement Ordeneza. A bogey on the opening hole coupled with Ordeneza’s birdie on No. 3 trimmed Nailga’s lead to just two, hinting at a tight and dramatic finish.

But the 16-year-old Nailga, displaying remarkable poise and maturity beyond his years, responded like a true champion.

He quickly regained control with a birdie on the par-3 No. 6 and never looked back, storming away by six despite a double bogey on No. 11 and a miscue on No. 13. He birdied Nos. 14 and 16 for a 36-37 round and a 54-hole total of five-over 221.

CDO’s Armand Copok saved his best for last, firing a solid three-under 69 to surge from seventh to second at 228, edging Zamboanga’s Mhark Fernando III, who placed third at 229 after a 75.

Copok’s strong finish, following his third-place effort at Del Monte, also put him firmly in the running for a slot in the national finals of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“It’s a great feeling to score a three-peat. I now have a strong chance of making it to the national finals,” said Nailga, a protégé of golf legend Frankie Miñoza.

He highlighted his latest win with a superb approach shot on the par-4 No. 14, landing just a grip away from the hole.

Now a three-time champion, the Lifehouse Montessori student said he has learned the importance of staying composed throughout each round and keeping his focus on the game.

Ordeneza faded under the searing heat, reeling from back-to-back double bogeys from No. 9 and never recovering as he limped to a 79, slipping to sixth place with a 231 total. Korean Eric Jeon took fourth with a 76 for a 230 aggregate, edging Fawzi Espinosa, who posted a 77 and finished with the same 14-over total, via countback

In the distaff side, Gaccion, locked in a tense duel with Miñoza after the opening round, seized a two-stroke lead over Plete, the Del Monte leg winner, with a steely second-round 71. She then pulled away with a fiery frontside 33 in the final round, showcasing sharp course management and unwavering focus.

With consecutive birdies from No. 12, Gaccion unleashed her killer instinct, capping her round with a birdie on the 17th for the third straight day to seal her runaway victory.

Plete wilted under the weight of Gaccion’s brilliance, bogeying No. 10 before stumbling with double bogeys on Nos. 13 and 15. She limped home with an 81, settling for joint second with Miñoza, who faltered with an 80, at 226.

“My putter was really on fire, and I was hitting my approach shots close to the pin,” said Gaccion of her sizzling round that yielded seven birdies. “I actually struggled with my driving, but I managed to save pars right from the first hole.”

While those familiar with her game anticipated she would eventually break out, the 18-year-old stayed grounded.

“I wasn’t really expecting to shoot this low, but I felt really good, especially with how I was sinking almost every putt,” she said.

Gaccion credited her strong performance to consistent practice, noting, “Practice is really important. Because of my schoolwork, I didn’t have a proper training routine and that showed on the first day.”

Nailga thus joined fellow Bukidnon native Claren Quiño on the winner’s podium as the Del Monte standouts claimed two of the six titles up for grabs in the second leg of the Mindanao swing of the Visayas-Mindanao Series. The homegrown bets asserted their dominance on familiar turf and dominated with four title romps.

Quiño captured the girls’ 7-10 crown on Wednesday, wresting the title from local contenders Abby Qiu and Francesca Geroy to secure her first trophy in the series sponsored by ICTSI.

But the CDO standouts shone with Jamie Barnes and Ken Guillermo ruling the boys’ 7-10 and 11-14 divisions, respectively, Margaux Espina dominating the girls’ 11-14 bracket, and last year’s JPGT Match Play Finals winner Gaccion clinching the premier girls’ 15-18 title.

Next, junior players from the talent-rich Davao region will take the spotlight as the Mindanao Series wraps up with the South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates leg on July 9-11, followed by the Apo Golf and Country Club leg on July 14-16.

Registration is ongoing. For inquiries, contact PGTI Operations Manager Jhi Mercado at +63 928 316 5678 or PGTI Assistant Tournament Administrator Sheila Salvania at +63 968 311 4101.