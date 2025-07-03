Next-man-up mindset a must for Tropang 5G as injury woes worsen

TNT's Kelly Williams (21) hurts his ankle during the Tropang 5G's matchup with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being one win away from the PBA Philippine Cup finals, injuries are piling up for the TNT Tropang 5G.

In TNT’s Game 4 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Wednesday evening, both big man Kelly Williams and sharpshooting forward Calvin Oftana injured their ankles.

The Tropang 5G, who are already playing without Rey Nambatac, Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy, saw Williams and Oftana sustain injuries.

Williams’ injury came at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter, while Oftana’s came at the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Unlike Oftana, though, Williams did not return to the game.

Nevertheless, TNT pulled away in the third quarter to grab the crucial 108-92 win and go up 3-1 in the best-of-seven semifinal series.

After the game, head coach Chot Reyes said that while they inched closer to the finals, there is only one concern for him – “if we have enough men.”

“We're just falling like flies. We lost Kelly today, Calvin as well,” he said.

However, he stressed that they will have a next-man-up mentality as they head to the deep waters of the season.

“But just as it's been since day one, not only this conference, but the entire season, it's just whoever we have, next man up. So for me going into the next game, that's my only concern, is who do we have? And how can I make best use out of whoever it is that we have left?” he said.

Reyes bared that he does not think Williams will be able to play in Game 5 due to the severity of his injury.

“I saw it happen in front of me. It looks really bad when he turned it. But again, these guys are tough. Hopefully one, couple of days rest, maybe we'll lose him in the second game,” he said.

“But Henry Gallinato came up huge for us tonight. So like I said, next man up. There's nothing we can do. The injuries are part of the game. And that's why we prepare our team as hard as we can for eventualities like this. We don't want it to happen,” he added.

“But we know, you know, that's part of the game. So I don't think Kelly can play the next game. Hopefully he can. We'll see what we'll see.”

Galinato provided quality minutes, scoring eight points and hauling down four rebounds in 12 minutes of play.

Oftana’s injury, the coach said, was basically “wear and team over the rigors of a long season”.

“And remember, Calvin is also playing in Gilas, right? So he really isn't getting any rest. So we just try to manage it as much as we can. We try to cover for him defensively because we know that he's not going to have the energy and the legs to exert himself too much on defense,” he said.

“But we'll just find a way to cut it out. It's officially a sprained ankle. We don't know how bad it's going to be. We'll find out.”

While injury cases continued to increase for the Tropang 5G, guard Brian Heruela returned to the fold after missing several games due to injury.

Reyes lauded his defensive guard, who started and played 30 minutes and 26 seconds in Game 4. Heruela just had two points but he also had four steals, three assists and three rebounds.

TNT will try to clinch the series in Game 5 on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.